Depending on where you live in the country, high school football either kicked off last week or for some regions, last weekend was already Week 2.
In San Mateo County and the rest of the Central Coast Section, last Friday was the one — and only — chance to get some live reps before the season kicks off this Friday. For the Aragon football team, that meant an intra-squad scrimmage, during which varsity and junior varsity players were mixed in together. Aragon head coach Steve Sell said he’s not a big fan of scrimmaging other teams and offensive line coach Michael Wu, who is also the team’s strength and conditioning coach, said he couldn’t remember the last time the Dons scrimmaged against another team.
But on the other side of town, San Mateo put together what looked, to the uninitiated, a full-blown game. The barbecue grill was fired up, there were several hundred people in the stands and milling about the stadium.
Even the San Mateo cheer squad was decked out in their uniforms and working on their cheers during the scrimmage.
It was also the first time since the end of the 2021 season that the coaching staff pulled out the end-zone camera equipment. In addition to having to remember how to set up and link up the camera with sideline tablets, head coach Jeff Scheller and assistant Nick Piccininni were trying to give student media operators a crash course in camera operations.
Upon closer examination, however, it was clear that this was no ordinary game. The giveaway? The fact that three teams were warming up: in addition to the San Mateo team, King’s Academy, with new head coach Dante Perez replacing the retired Pete Lavorato, was warming up on the southwest end of the field, while Woodside was getting ready on the northwest end.
With the JV teams going through their scrimmage, the San Mateo varsity squad was warming up in the outfield of the school’s softball field.
Adding to the game feel was the fact that most of the San Mateo players were wearing their game jerseys, which was a bit of an oversight by Scheller. He realized that Woodside has the same color scheme as San Mateo — orange and black. Woodside came to the scrimmage in black practice jerseys and Scheller didn’t have enough white practice jerseys and decided to go with game-day whites to hopefully avoid any confusion.
Additionally, a crew of referees were also on site to get some work in. While they did not call, or assess, penalty yardage, they did go through the mechanics of spotting the ball, clock starts and stops and just generally getting their first live reps of the season, as well.
Before the varsity teams took the field, which featured 10-minute sessions during which team offenses and defenses rotated in and out, Scheller brought together all three teams. As three dozen athletes took a knee and coaches looking on, Scheller gave a brief speech, essentially saying everyone was looking to get some work in — safely.
He brought all players up for a “Work!” break, the San Mateo offense and Woodside defense took the field and the scrimmage started as everyone looks forward to this Friday.
Addie Ahlstrom continues to dominate on the tennis court.
Ahlstrom, a 2021 Menlo School graduate who won the Daily Journal Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, captured the open division doubles title at the USTA Grass Court Championship and finished runner-up in the singles tournament at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ahlstrom, who is beginning her sophomore year at Brown University, teamed with college teammate Britany Lau to blitz the doubles field as the No. 1 seed. After a first-round bye, Ahlstrom and Lau won their semifinal match 6-1, 6-1 and followed that with a 6-1, 7-5 decision to win the title over the No. 2 seed.
In the open singles tournament, Ahlstrom garnered the No. 2 seed. She dropped only four games over the first three rounds, including a double bagel in the opener. She continued her dominance in the semifinals, again losing just two games to advance to the championship.
Facing top-seeded Gavriella Smith in the finals, Ahlstrom came up short, falling 6-2, 6-4.
Ahlstrom went 11-12 overall in singles play during the 2021-22 season at Brown. Teaming with Lau, a rising senior, the duo served as the Brown Bears No. 1 doubles team, going 12-7.
And speaking of former Menlo School standouts, 2022 graduate Sharon Nejad was named Cal-Hi Sports Division IV Athlete of the Year.
Nejad was a four-year varsity volleyball and basketball, while also competing in track. She was a freshman when the Knights won the 2019 Division II state basketball title. She capped her high school career with a 2022 Central Coast Section Division IV championship.
The 2021 Menlo volleyball team advanced to the finals of the Open Division, falling to eventual state champion Mitty.
The Notre Dame-Belmont boosters club is hosting “Tigers on the Green,” a golf tournament fundraiser Oct. 10 at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
The $185 fee covers greens fees, cart, lunch and tee prizes, along with after-round dinner. Awards and raffle prizes are also available. Registration closes Oct. 3. To register, go to fundraise.givesmart.com. For more information or are interested in a sponsorship, contact booster president Bob Johnson at bjohnz18@gmail.com.
