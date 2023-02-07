Where did the time go? Just four weeks ago, the Daily Journal ran our Athletes of the Fall Season.
Now, there are only two weeks before the start of the Central Coast Section winter season playoffs and the Daily Journal sports department has started discussing our Athletes of the Winter Season.
The good news is, however, there is still plenty of intrigue when it comes to deciding league champions. So far, three divisions have already decided league champs. The Half Moon Bay wrestling team followed up its regular season team title with the PAL tournament title by dominating the rest of the PAL in South City Saturday.
The Aragon girls’ soccer team has wrapped up the Ocean Division title, while the Jefferson boys’ soccer team clinched the Lake crown.
But there are still plenty of division championships up for grabs, starting with boys’ basketball. With three games left in the regular season, neither the PAL South nor North division championships have been wrapped up. Jefferson threw a serious wrench into the North standings Friday night as the then second-place Grizzlies pulled into a first-place tie with Half Moon Bay after knocking off the Cougars, with both having just one league loss. A PAL North co-championship is exceedingly likely as HMB finishes the season against Westmoor on Tuesday, before a season-finale showdown against rival Terra Nova on Friday. Jefferson has games against Oceana, South City and Westmoor left on the schedule.
In the PAL South, Menlo-Atherton is the only team that truly controls its own destiny. The only undefeated boys’ team in the PAL, the Bears eliminated Carlmont from title contention Friday night.
But now M-A will face off against a pair of one-loss teams in back-to-back games this week. As such, there is a chance at a tri-championship. The 9-0 Bears will be on the road at 8-1 Hillsdale Tuesday. Wednesday, M-A hosts a Burlingame squad that also enters the week with an 8-1 mark in league play.
Granted, all three will play rivalry games Friday, so anything can happen.
On the private school side, the Sacred Heart Prep boys have some company atop the West Bay Athletic League standings as Woodside Priory pulled into a first-place tie with the Gators after handing them their first WBAL loss of the season, 50-43, Friday night in Atherton.
It’s not a given that the two finish as co-champs, however, as both teams have a tough schedule for their final two games of the regular season. SHP finishes against rival Menlo School Friday and closes the season against a King’s Academy squad that, while in third place, went 13-0 in non-league play.
Priory will face the same teams, just in reverse order — King’s Academy Friday and Menlo next Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Half Moon Bay has wrapped up at least a share of the PAL North Division title. At 9-1, the Cougars hold a two-game advantage over Westmoor. A win over the Rams Tuesday would wrap up the title.
The PAL South title should be decided Tuesday when 9-0 M-A takes on defending South champ and 8-1 Hillsdale. A Knights win would most likely result in a co-championship. The Bears can claim the crown outright with a victory.
In the WBAL, Crystal Springs is in control of the Foothill Division, entering the week 7-0. But the Gryphons will be tested right out of the box this week when they make the trip to Los Altos Hills to face off with second-place Pinewood. Crystal ascended the Foothill standings with a 50-41 win over the Panthers Jan. 20. Pinewood is a shell of its usual self, as four of five transfers were ruled ineligible this season. The Panthers are also coming off a humiliating 71-31 loss to Cardinal Newman. Pinewood would like nothing better than to grab a piece of the Foothill title.
In the WBAL Skyline Division standings, Notre Dame-SJ controls its own destiny as the Regents sit atop the standings at 6-0. Sacred Heart Prep will get its chance to pull into a first-place tie when the Gators host NDSJ Friday.
***
The soccer races are just as close as those for basketball, but there was a little bit of separation in the PAL Bay Division standings. Both Aragon and Burlingame went into Friday’s games without a loss in league play.
Just after 6 p.m. Friday, the Dons had extended their lead over the Panthers after Carlmont knocked off Burlingame, 1-0. Aragon, on the other hand, remained the division’s lone unbeaten team after the Dons battled to a 2-2 draw with Menlo-Atherton. With two games left in league play, Aragon is 4-0-4, good for 16 points. Burlingame falls to 3-1-4 for 13 points. Aragon closes the season against Hillsdale and Carlmont. Burlingame, which ends with Woodside and Hillsdale, will need to win out and hope the Dons don’t.
In the PAL Ocean, the division title is Sequoia’s to win. At 7-1, the Ravens have 21 points, three points clear of Half Moon Bay (6-2, 18 points) and four points ahead of South City (5-1-2, 17 points).
Sequoia will have to work for the title, however, as its final two regular-season games are against the teams chasing the Ravens. They’ll open the week on the road at Half Moon Bay before hosting South City in the PAL Ocean finale Friday.
In the WBAL, the division will be decided this week, as the top two teams — Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo School — will play each other in back-to-back games. The unbeaten Gators (10-0, 30 points) will be at Menlo (8-1-1, 25 points) Tuesday and then will host the Knights Friday as they enter the final two weeks of the regular season.
On the girls’ side, Menlo-Atherton (5-0-3, 18 points) is looking to close out an unbeaten season, holding a four-point lead over Sequoia (4-2-2, 14 points). The Ravens will get their shot at adding some pressure on the Bears when they host M-A Tuesday. But the Ravens will need a win and get some help to catch M-A.
In the WBAL Foothill Division, Menlo is the odds-on favorite to claim the title. Undefeated at 7-0 (21 points), the Knights hold a five point lead over Sacred Heart Prep (5-1-1, 16 points). The Knights will host the Gators Tuesday and face third-place Notre Dame-Belmont Friday.
In the WBAL Skyline Division, King’s Academy (6-0-1, 19 points) has a two-point lead over Crystal Springs (5-0-2, 17 points). The two will face off in the regular-season finale Feb. 14.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
