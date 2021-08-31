TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Burlingame at St. Ignatius, 5 p.m.; Sobrato at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Summit Shasta at Priory, Gateway at Pacific Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Aragon at Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame at Half Moon Bay, 6:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Mitty, Sacred Heart Prep at Menlo-Atherton, DCP Alum Rock at Everest, 6:30 p.m.; Hillsdale at Gunn, 6:45 p.m.; Terra Nova at Del Mar, 7 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Lick Wilmerding at Burlingame, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Priory at Terra Nova, 5:15 p.m.; Antelope at El Camino, 6 p.m.; Crystal Springs at Urban-SF, 6:15 p.m.; South City at Del Mar, 7 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Menlo School vs Notre Dame-SJ at Baylands, 3 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Serra, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Design Tech at DCP Alum Rock, 5 p.m.; Riordan at South City, Balboa at Westmoor, 5:15 p.m.; Summit Prep at Priory, Eastside College Prep at Nueva School, Pescadero at Pacific Bay Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Washington at Summit Shasta, 5:45 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Santa Cruz, Capuchino at Crystal Springs, 6 p.m.; Mills at Burlingame, 6:15 p.m.; Menlo School at Menlo-Atherton, Notre Dame-Belmont at Carlmont, Valley Christian at Hillsdale, Sequoia at Gunn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School at Los Gatos, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Monta Vista at Mills, 6 p.m.; Serra at Palo Alto, American Canyon at Burlingame, Terra Nova at Carlmont, San Mateo at Half Moon Bay, Menlo School at King’s Academy, Tualatin-Oregon at Menlo-Atherton, Aragon at Leland, Hillsdale at Soquel, Jefferson at Terra Nova, Sequoia at Gunn, Rancho San Juan at Woodside, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Pacific Bay Christian, at South City, 5:15 p.m.; Aragon at Lowell, 5:45 p.m.; Castro Valley at Menlo-Atherton, Summit Shasta at Terra Nova, Hillsdale at Del Mar, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Sacred Heart Prep at St. Ignatius, noon; El Camino at Capuchino, 7 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Acalanes at Menlo School, 11 a.m.
