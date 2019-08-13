“The doldrums” is an old sailing term, referring to the windless conditions slightly above and below the equator. Nowadays, it’s used to describe anything that is calm, boring, depressing and monotonous.
For me, the first three weeks of August are the doldrums. The summer baseball season is all but wrapped up, but the new school season is still a little less than a month away. Between now and the start of our annual football previews, there is going to be a lot of sifting through old emails and story tips I receive throughout the year to grind out stories.
If February is sports nirvana — with the Super Bowl being played, pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training and the NBA and NHL gearing up for the playoffs — August is a sports fans’ purgatory, there is not a lot going on, but you know salvation is on the horizon. Other than both the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants battling for wild-card spots, there is not a lot going on. Football training camp is open, but more and more, I pay less and less attention. Wake me when the regular season kicks off. Basketball, which seems to have no offseason, and hockey are about a month away from the opening of training camp as well.
That’s why last week you saw ESPN go with its facetious “ESPN Ocho,” which was originally a fictitious channel used in the movie “Dodgeball” that has since gone on to actually exist. You thought the hot-dog eating contest is a bit ludicrous? Last week, “The Ocho” featured the stone-skipping, cherry-pit spitting, the putt-putt, and “Golden Tee” (a golf video game) championships.
Even ESPN experiences the doldrums and it has gone to the extreme to fill its programming obligations. It’s why Little League baseball has grown so prevalent on television. There was a time when only the Little League World Series championship game was televised, which unofficially ended summer sports. But as ESPN grew, so did it’s need for more programming. Now, nearly every game from every regional around the country is broadcast and it will continue with every game from the Little League World Series also broadcasted.
Meanwhile, the rest of the sports world plays like a soap opera. You have Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown out-diva-ing even the biggest diva as his first camp with the Silver and Black has been marred, first, by frost-bitten feet (he apparently used a cryogenic chamber without the proper footwear), and now is refusing to play unless his 12-year old helmet is approved — even though it’s past its used-by date.
Good luck, Jon Gruden and Co.
Meanwhile, across the Bay, or more correctly down 880 and across 237 to Santa Clara, the San Francisco 49ers, once again, are dealing with the injury bug. This despite wholesale changes to their training staff.
Then there is the ongoing saga of slow-play on the professional golfers’ tour, with Bryson DeChambeau the main culprit. DeChambeau has brought a sabermetic approach to the game of golf, adding all kinds of scientific and mathematical equations to his game and it’s led to a lot waiting for his playing partners. But after a reported two minutes to line up an eight-foot putt at the Northern Trust Open this past weekend, the rest of the PGA Tour players have had enough, calling out Dechambeau, if not by name, then by style. DeChambeau believes he is being unfairly picked on and the PGA Tour said it will re-evaluate it’s pace-of-play rule.
Then, there is still Kevin Durant fallout more than month after his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets — which appeared to catch the Nets off-guard, as well. After months of rumors and conspiracies about why he was or was not leaving Golden State, Durant finally set the record straight, saying, one, he did not blame the Warriors for his Achilles tendon injury and he left because he “wanted to.”
That pretty much leaves the San Jose Sharks and like most hockey-related content in the Bay Area, people don’t care until the playoffs are around the corner. Things have remained relatively quiet in San Jose, save for a huge contract for defenseman Erik Karlsson and Joe Pavelski leaving for Dallas. The Sharks almost always fly under the radar and seem to be the most drama-free organization in the Bay Area. Good for them.
Three more weeks. Just have to get through three more weeks.
