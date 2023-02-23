Unless out of the country, there really is no true day off for a high school athletic director. Menlo-Atherton co-AD Steven Kryger found that out Tuesday, as he quickly had to transition from vacation mode to AD crisis mode.
Kryger returned Tuesday from a long weekend getaway and with school out for Winter Break, figured he’d have a little bit of down time.
Instead, his phone almost immediately rang.
“I came back from Carmel, walked in the door about 3:30 and my administrator calls, saying, ‘I don’t have power at my house. Woodside (High School) doesn’t have power and the grid shows [the M-A campus] doesn’t have power,’” Kryger said. “‘Are you aware of this and what are we going to do?’”
The windstorm that ripped through the Bay Area Tuesday wreaked havoc in the Menlo Park-Atherton area, especially in and around the three high schools — Menlo-Atherton, Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo School.
The power was out at both M-A and SHP Tuesday, which was a problem for Kryger, as the top-seeded M-A girls’ basketball team was hosting No. 8 Alisal in a CCS Division I quarterfinal game that was scheduled for 7 p.m.
But within 90 minutes of first getting the call, Kryger managed to move a CCS playoff game to Sequoia High School seamlessly, thanks in part to everyone else involved.
“It’s not uncommon when you have significant outside factors, people step up. Everyone is willing to do whatever it takes,” Kryger said. “If it’s just a minor annoyance that just affects your school, it could be a little more difficult.
“But trees are falling on people’s houses. You kind of put everything else aside.”
M-A wasn’t the only school affected. Half Moon Bay had to move its boys’-girls’ basketball doubleheader to the Event Center downtown.
Thanks to his cellphone, Kryger has a blow-by-blow account of how thing went:
4 p.m.: Called Alisal to get its buses rerouted.
4:15 p.m.: Talked to Jose Gil, Alisal AD.
4:30 p.m.: Talked to Melissa Schmidt, Sequoia AD.
4:45 p.m.: Talked to Central Coast Section administrators.
4:47 p.m.: Called basketball referees.
“If [Sequoia’s Schmidt] was out of town, I don’t know what we would have done,” Kryger said. “Everybody I called picked up the phone right away. Can not thank everybody, especially Melissa Schmidt, for everything they did.
“It’s an odd phrase given what happened yesterday, but it was the perfect storm for everybody to be in the right place and at the right time.”
The power outage didn’t end once the game did, however. Wednesday, the power was still out at M-A and Kryger was back working the phones to put together contingency plans for boys’ soccer and basketball games Wednesday.
Kryger said he was told by PG&E that the window to have power restored to the campus was anytime before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
“That’s a pretty big window,” Kryger said. “I probably made about 30 phone calls (Wednesday), making contingencies for today or tomorrow. …There are more moving pieces (Wednesday).”
The 20-win season is always the barometer for a high school basketball team. Twenty wins means a team had a great season.
There are eight San Mateo County teams that have reached that mark. Not surprisingly, six of them are in the CCS semifinals and two more — the Crystal girls (20-4) and Menlo-Atherton (21-5) — are playing in the Open Division.
The Summit Shasta boys’ team leads the way at 25-2, followed by:
Menlo-Atherton girls, 23-2;
Woodside Priory boys, 22-3;
Hillsdale girls, 21-4;
Menlo-Atherton boys, 21-5;
Burlingame boys, 20-4;
Jefferson boys, 20-4;
Crystal girls, 20-4.
Additionally, there are six more county teams that can still reach the 20-win plateau. The Sacred Heart Prep boys and Summit Shasta girls both have 19 wins. The Gators, even if they lose Wednesday’s Open Division game against Riordan, will still have at least one Nor Cal regional game. The Black Bears need to win their Division V semifinal game Thursday.
Four other teams need to win a CCS title to reach 20 wins. The Carlmont boys’ and girls’ teams, Hillsdale boys and Mills girls all have 18 wins each.
