Approximately every two to three months on the high school sports calendar, the Central Coast Section championships are contested. Whether it’s football in November or basketball in March, every sports season is punctuated by the section playoffs.
But nothing compares to the spring season, when a dozen sports, including gymnastics, vie for section titles. May is the busiest month of the high school sports year and the playoffs come fast and furious as we reach the finish line of the 2021-22 scholastic sports season.
There is no rest for the weary as section tournaments and championships kick off this week with the first-round matches of CCS boys’ tennis team tournament Tuesday, culminating in the finals next week.
The team tennis tournament finals is overlapping with the CCS boys’ tennis individual championships, which begin May 17, the day before the CCS championship team match.
The tennis tournament is quickly followed this weekend with the CCS swimming and diving championships at the Santa Clara International Swim Center. It starts with the boys’ diving preliminaries Friday morning, with a bright and early 7 a.m. warmup followed by the competition at 9 a.m. That is followed by swim trials beginning at 2 p.m.
Saturday morning, the girls take to the diving board with a 7 a.m. warmup and 9 a.m. competition, followed by the swimming finals at 2 p.m.
From there, we move on to boys’ volleyball, along with the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse brackets. While the CCS swim championships are going on this Saturday, volleyball coaches and administrators will be seeding the brackets for a Monday, May 9, start. Sunday sees the lacrosse seeding meeting, followed by first-round matches beginning May 11.
Between the start of the boys’ volleyball and the lacrosse tournaments, qualifying for the CCS boys’ golf tournament begins Tuesday, May 10, at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey, with the CCS championship round going off the following Tuesday, May 17.
Next weekend, May 14, the CCS track and field trials get underway at Gilroy High School, with the final slated for the following Saturday, May 21.
May 14 also is the day of the CCS badminton tournament at Independence High School for a day-long session of birdie smashing, with opening-round matches going off at 9 a.m.
That leaves the biggies to close out the month as baseball and softball still have a couple weeks of regular-season games left, but they’ll get the final two weeks of May all to itself. First-round games begin Saturday, May 21 and culminate on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
So regardless of what sport you’re into, you can be guaranteed that there will be a lot of action to take in over the next 28 days.
Just a word of warning, however. If you are planning to attend any playoff game or match that requires admission, you will need to purchase your tickets at GoFan. According to a message posted on the CCS website, “Tickets will not be sold at the venue and all tickets must be purchased in advance at GoFan.”
To find a link to GoFan, go to cifccs.org and click on the “playoff tickets” button on the left side of the web page.
***
I realize that all high school athletes are the definition of “student-athlete,” but Crystal Springs Uplands School teams are among the best in the section for the 2021-22 season. A couple weeks ago, the CCS announced its 2021-22 Spring Scholastic Championship Teams — essentially, CCS championships in the classroom, based on a team’s cumulative GPA.
Of the dozen spring sports offered by the CCS, the Gryphons had five academic “championships”: baseball (3.8 GPA, rounded up), girls’ lacrosse (3.9), boys’ swimming and diving (3.9), girls’ swimming and diving, (3.9) and boys’ tennis (3.9).
The Gryphons also were second in boys’ golf (3.8) and girls’ track and field (3.9).
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.