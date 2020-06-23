The four high schools in the Sequoia Union High School District were allowed to return to the field last week to begin training for high school sports. Just like the San Mateo Union High School District, the Sequoia district is doing so with the proper social distancing and small-group, workout pods.
So far, so good.
“What was really clear was parents were really eager to get the kids back out doing something (physically) and the district … was pretty eager to get us out there,” said Melissa Schmidt, Sequoia athletic director, girls’ soccer coach and the one who spearheaded the return of workouts in the Sequoia district. “They’re not even 6 feet apart — they’re 5 yards apart. … We’re just going to do what we can. Start small.”
Meanwhile, San Mateo district schools enter their third week of training. Jeff Scheller, San Mateo High School football coach, athletic director and the chairman of the district subcommittee to help restart high school sports in the district, said he has not heard of a reported COVID-19 case among the student-athletes working out.
Like Schmidt, Scheller just wants to get the kids out exercising again and reconnecting with their teammates and classmates.
“We’re just happy to be out there and getting in shape,” Scheller said. “We’re not worried about running plays. We hope to start doing some sport-specific training.”
The giddiness of being out training again is a bright spot among the dark clouds that seem to be enveloping the sports world as a whole. College campuses around the country, which reopened to student-athletes to prepare for the upcoming fall season, seem to announce daily COVID-19 cases. Last week, Clemson University announced 23 football players tested positive. At University of Texas, 13 players were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Monday, University of Iowa said nine players had positive tests, while Rutgers University and University of Wisconsin each reported a pair of players testing positive.
Meanwhile, the NBA and MLB are trying to find ways back on to the court and diamond, only to find cases flaring up at MLB facilities in both Arizona and Florida. The Florida numbers could become problematic for the NBA, which is planning to play out the season while quarantining at the Disney facilities in Orlando.
And even high school athletes are not immune. Sacramento Bee high school reporter Joe Davidson retweeted a post that said Helix High School in San Diego was putting summer workouts on hold because a student-athlete had a positive COVID-19 test.
Are local administrators and coaches feeling a bit uneasy about playing? To be honest, they never really felt comfortable to begin with.
“Yeah, I worry about [playing a fall season],” Scheller said. “I guess I’ve always thought we’re not playing football until all the social distancing is gone. … If by January, we’re still in the same boat we are in June, I don’t see [a season] happening.”
Schmidt pointed out that there is a big difference between what college programs and professional teams are attempting and what local high schools are doing.
“College teams, they’re trying to get ready for a season,” Schmidt said. “For us, we’re thinking about the mental health and the socialization and everything like that.”
But that doesn’t mean she is any less worried about the possibility of the fall season starting late, moving to a different season or some sports simply not being played.
“I’m definitely worried about all of our contact sports,” Schmidt said. “I’m concerned about anything where we’re getting face to face.”
Schools in the Central Coast Section still have some more time before an ultimate decision is made. The way things stand right now, the CCS 2020-21 season begins Aug 7.
That could change, however. The California Interscholastic Federation, the high school sports ruling body in the state, will set its tournament schedule on July 20. From there, the CCS will determine its calendar and then leagues around the section will determine their calendars based on what the CIF and the CCS does.
The silver lining is that most all schools in the CCS are experiencing the same restrictions. In regards to football, there doesn’t appear any passing tournaments to enter this summer, nor football specific camps. When Aug. 7 rolls around, most teams should have performed nearly equal amounts of work.
“My buddy up in Sacramento texted me that this is 1980s football, when most [high school programs] weren’t doing lifting and practicing year-round,” Scheller said. “At least everyone is in the same boat.”
They may be in the same boat, but expect a bumpy ride for the next several weeks and hold your breath that a season gets played.
Scheller is trying to remain optimistic.
“April was better than March, May was better than April, June has been better than May,” Scheller said. “I just hope moving forward, it continues to get better. Every month it seems to be better (than the previous month).”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.