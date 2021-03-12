Regardless of the time and effort Serra head football coach Patrick Walsh put into helping bring the sport back, it didn’t prevent the Padres from being affected by COVID-19.
As first reported in the San Jose Mercury News, Walsh said one member of his team tested positive and 15 others are quarantining as part of contact tracing, the result of which puts into question their season opener against Valley Christian March 19.
Walsh said it all depends on the number of days the student-athletes have to quarantine.
“The school is trying to clear with the county if it a 10-day or 14-day quarantine,” Walsh said. “I’ve seen both. The state (guidelines say) 10.”
If it’s the 10-day period, Walsh said those players would be back by Monday, giving them a regular week of practice. If the quarantine lasts 14 days, they wouldn’t be eligible to return until next Thursday, the day before the game.
At this point, that Valley Christian game is up in the air.
“We either play without them, move the game or … we don’t play them at all,” Walsh said. “Obviously this is a fluid situation. Everyone is working together. I do know that Valley is not willing to move the game to April 26.”
So is Walsh disappointed? Mad? Frustrated?
Yep.
“I hate to be cliché, but it’s a little bit of all of the above,” Walsh said.
The most frustrating thing is the fact that despite the positive test, that same player has since, subsequently, tested negative four times. Of the other 15 players who were traced to the original player, 13 tests have come back negative and he is still awaiting results of the other two. He said none of the 16 players have shown any symptoms.
“It would seem in this situation that it is a false positive,” Walsh said. “But once you have a positive, you’re positive, even if you (then) test negative. Even if the guys around them are testing negative, they’re still positive, even though it’s negative.
“The good thing is, the 16 kids are all showing no symptoms and at the end of the day, that’s what this should be all about.”
While the season opener next Friday is up in the air, Walsh said the Padres are still planning to go through with their scrimmage against Bellarmine 4 p.m. today. Walsh said he still has roughly 40 kids eligible to play and they will do what they can to get those guys reps.
“None of our offensive linemen are out. None of our defensive linemen are out. It’s mostly a secondary and wide receiver situation. We have enough to put our [first string] out there. We do not have enough [second-string players] in the secondary,” Walsh said. “We’re going to do the best we can in the situation we’re in.”
All of this has tempered some of the excitement Walsh and the rest of the team may have felt as they prepare to play an opponent, albeit a scrimmage, since appearing in the 1A state title game in December of 2019. And considering how quickly things can, and have, changed during the pandemic, Walsh is not willing to count his chickens before they hatch.
“I’m literally living minute by minute. I don’t feel that excitement or elation about [Friday]. I have to deal with today. There are 16 disappointed kids who are sitting at home. It’s been a long, windy, emotional roller coaster since last March,” Walsh said. “Once the whistle blows, then I’ll be excited.”
