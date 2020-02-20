One of my most favorite things to do is people watch. I get to do a lot of it as part of my job, and trust me, I hear a lot on the sidelines and in the stands.
But even in my down time, I enjoy kicking back with a beverage on a patio and watch the world go by.
It should come as no surprise that you get different views from different venues. The people going by a sidewalk cafe are a whole different group than those at a sporting event.
But if you’re a golfer, there may be no better people watching venue than the driving range. Like I’m sure many others are doing, I’ve been hitting the driving range the last week or so as I figured since it’s never going to rain again, might as well dial in my swing. And while it’s bad form to outright stare at someone as they’re going through their golf practice, you can always check things out on the sly. And I saw some dandies this past weekend.
“Business Golfer.” This guy is in his mid- to late-50s, and has spent the vast majority of his career hosting meetings on the golf course. His face and arms are a deep brown from being on the golf course constantly. Yet in all the years he’s been golfing, he’s never learned to change his driver swing and, instead of trying to correct it, simply incorporates his deficiencies into his follow through. This particular swing was so off balance, it forced him to walk backward. When he first developed this, I wouldn’t have been surprised to see him fall on his butt as his follow through caused him to stumble. Now, he takes a pair of glideful strides backward as he watches his ball’s flight. He probably loses a good 20-30 yards on his drives, but he looks awfully graceful as he backs away from the tee.
And don’t forget the club twirl. Once the province of Tiger Woods after a good shot, “Business Golfer” twirls his club after every shot — good or bad.
“College Bro Pro.” Could be a senior or a recent college graduate, this guy (again, usually a guy), is not really a professional golfer, but believes that if he can knock just a few strokes off his handicap, he could play on one of the mini-tours. This guy shows up with a professional bag, missing only his name stamped on it. In this case, it was a Callaway bag — but he was wearing a Titleist hat.
Fashion, however, is not his forte. He’s got the khaki golf pants, but he’s wearing a knee sleeve on the outside.
“Older Bro.” He looks like he rides a motorcycle, but definitely not part of a club. He wears his sleeveless “Sturgis Harley-Davidson” T-shirt (gotta show off the guns). You can tell this guy likes to party and still hits it as hard at 45 as he did at 25. He’s been playing golf for a few years and has some idea what he is doing on the range, but “Older Bro” has a short fuse. So if the 9-iron isn’t working exactly how it’s supposed to after three shots, he doesn’t simply put the club back in the bag, he flings it to the side in disgust, hoping that the time out will force the club to see the error of its ways and start hitting the ball correctly. He is constantly turning to his buddy, who is in the station behind him, and whining about his practice round.
“Dad-Teacher.” This guy doesn’t know it, but he’s only making the inevitable lessons he will get his son that much more expensive as the swing coach is going to have to undo all the damage “Dad-Teacher” already ingrained into his “prodigy.”
“It’s about flow and resistance. Flow and resistance,” he tells his 10-year-old son. I’m 50, I don’t know what that means. Yet he wants junior to work on his power and distance. So while Sonny Boy is left to contemplate how much he really likes this sport, as he gouges at the turf with his club, dad steps up to the tee and with his god-awful form, hacks though a few balls with the worst hitches and hiccups in a swing you’ll ever see.
This is from whom his son is learning. Here’s a suggestion: they should both take lessons.
“The Judger.” That would be me. I’m the one who is surreptitiously watching and taking notes of the golfers around me, quietly judging their swings and routines. I come to the conclusion I’m not the worst one out here, which is the best part of the practice session.
As an aside: I went to the range Wednesday morning, about 9:30. I had to check the business hours because there were, literally, three other golfers using the facilities. I had the range mostly to myself — sharing it only with the local pro who holds lessons there — and had one of my best ball-striking sessions ever.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
