The CCS basketball postseason brackets are set.
Thirty-seven San Mateo County basketball teams — 19 girls’ teams and 18 on the boys’ side — qualified for the six different divisions in the Central Coast Section playoffs which tip off Friday night, with second-round games scheduled for Saturday. All the top-4 seeds have byes into the quarterfinals next Tuesday. The CCS championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29.
There weren’t a lot of negative surprises, everyone who was projected to get in got in, but there were a couple of pleasant surprises, led by the Hillsdale boys’ team (17-7 overall), which earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II bracket. The Knights were one of four county teams — the Woodside Priory boys’ and girls in Division V, along with the Half Moon Bay girls’ in Division IV — to garner the top seeds in their respective divisions.
“The kids are pretty excited. Coach is pretty excited, too,” said Hillsdale head coach Brett Stevenson. “We did our homework on Saturday and felt pretty strongly we’d be a one seed or two seed.”
Antonio Veloso, head coach for the Half Moon Bay (21-3) girls, was also was under the impression that the Cougars would, most likely, be the No. 1 seed as well. And while it’s a nice reward for a nice regular season, he realizes it means little else.
“The message [at practice] is basically going to be, ‘We’re No. 1. … It’s a nice pat on the butt, but the seed goes out the door once the games start,’” Veloso said. “We’re not the best. We just compete. … They just know how to win.”
Hillsdale finished in third place in the PAL South Division, behind league champ Menlo-Atherton and second-place Sequoia. But Stevenson believes his team’s experience, especially at the guard spots, give the Knights a chance to live up to that No. 1 seed.
“We’re such a senior-heavy group. … I really think you want to have guard play that is experienced going into CCS,” Stevenson said, pointing out Shawn Cotton Jr. and Matt Chan have four years and three years of varsity experience under their belts, respectively.
In all, 17 county teams received top-5 seeds. Two of those seeds, No. 5 Serra (17-7) and No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (21-3), will face off in the first round of the Open Division Friday at 7 p.m. on a neutral court at Fremont High School-Sunnyvale. It’s the second year in a row the two county powers will face off in the first round, with the Bears posting a 67-54 win over the Padres in 2019.
“They got the rematch with us. They wanted the rematch, not us,” said M-A head coach Mike Molieri. “Should be a fun one for the county.”
It is the fourth time in five years M-A has qualified for the Open Division and it’s the second year in a row the Bears are the only public school in the bracket, which features five West Catholic Athletic League teams, along with Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep from the West Bay Athletic League. As such, Molieri loaded up his non-league schedule with as many tough teams that were willing to play — including blowout losses Bellarmine and Mitty. But the Bears do have wins over both Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo.
“We weren’t very competitive early in the year against some of the WCAL team,” Molieri said. “We know we have to play a lot better. We’re definitely a better team now than we were in December.”
Serra-M-A is just one of a baker’s dozen games that will tip off with first-round games Friday. Thirteen more — eight girls’ teams and five boys’ — will open CCS play Saturday.
