The general thought was as the COVID pandemic waned, the world of high school athletics, especially prep basketball, would return to something closer to normal. Most were willing to put up with the policies and protocols that were put into place in the first year of the pandemic, as long as the student-athletes got to play.
That’s what we had in the spring of 2021. As we thawed from a COVID winter in 2020, it seemed we gained momentum. Not only was basketball allowed to be played, the virus loosened its grip enough to go ahead with a full-fledged Central Coast Section tournament. Spring and summer 2021, spirits were riding high.
But with winter came omicron and with it new uncertainties and old frustrations.
Players want to play in front of fans.
Student bodies want to watch their team play.
Parents want to watch their kids play.
And high school athletic directors desperately want to accommodate all of that. But at certain point, their hands are tied. There have been decisions made above them, decisions in which they had little input and are left to implement new policies and protocols with little guidance.
For the first time, I really sense the frustration and exasperation from ADs who bear the brunt of disgruntled parents, while at the same time coming up with policies to adhere to new directives from school districts.
“One thing that is certain, if there is a policy change, you can count on the ADs not being consulted, but being told to do the leg work,” said Aragon AD Steve Sell, the longest tenured AD in San Mateo County and the de facto head of PAL athletic directors.
“When you notice the frustration in our voices, it’s because policies are being put in place and we ask, ‘Who is going to implement this?’ and they point at the ADs.”
Sell said the district dropped new rules on ADs regarding crowd limits, which stipulated every player and coach was allowed six guests each, a list that had to be submitted to ADs prior to the game, who then have to coordinate with the opposing school’s AD to make sure the correct people are permitted.
Sell said other than a Google doc, there wasn’t a lot of guidance and much has been made up on the fly. Administrators should be used to it by now, but heading into the third year of COVID, even their patience is wearing thin.
“These are the details that are overlooked when decisions are made quickly,” Sell said.
It’s also one more thing on the plate of public school ADs, many of who are also coaches and teachers. With limited time already, adding another seemingly harmless task is in danger of tipping that plate over.
In the Sequoia High School District, the spectator limits are even tighter, with only four guests per player and coach. Melissa Schmidt, the Sequoia High School AD, said she sympathizes with the players and parents not playing in front of large crowds, but she doesn’t think many know how bad the COVID issue was at schools in the week after returning from winter break.
“That’s the thing people don’t understand. [COVID] was ripping through our community those first two weeks (after the break),” Schmidt said. “I feel really bad for these kids. I get that it’s tough. I think about our senior players, they may never get to play in front of a full gym.
“But it’s a global pandemic. There is no one who wants to deny them that opportunity (to play in front of large crowds), but we also have to live with the reality. We want to keep them playing. We want to stop massive outbreaks. We’re finding the balance between the two.”
The attendance issue is really the least of administrators’ worries, however. There are two other aspects of playing through COVID that are a lot more nebulous — the amount of time a player must sit out following a positive test and how many players are contact traced until a team can postpone a game?
Depending on the district, the rules may be different. A player may be allowed to return sooner at one school than at another. Or one school will have three players out for COVID reasons and postpone a game, while another will be missing four starters and still play.
It’s the seeming randomness of it that has AD’s heads swimming.
“Last year was a lot of easier when we had the color codes and those color codes were attached to numbers and percentages. ... You knew what was and wasn’t allowed,” Sell said. “The lack of clarity is the matter. We’ve been asking for clarity.”
So teams will continue to plug along, playing games when they can, in front of whoever is allowed to watch and hope for brighter days ahead — for all involved.
“Our district is re-evaluating week to week,” Schmidt said. “When we think there is an opportunity to do it safely, we will happily welcome more spectators.”
