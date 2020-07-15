The start of the 2020-21 high school sports season is scheduled to begin Aug. 7 — the first day that athletes for fall sports can officially begin practice.
But as has been the case for the better part of three months, that date is, along with the fall sports season, highly in doubt.
But that can’t stop schools and teams from preparing as if it will be all systems go in three weeks.
“We’re packing and preparing for a trip, knowing that trip may not happen on time,” said Steve Sell. “But you have to pack and prepare.”
The longtime Aragon football coach and longest tenured athletic director on the Peninsula, having started both jobs in the 1990s, Sell said this has been the busiest summer of his professional career. It has been one meeting after another as the powers-that-be struggle to come up with a solution to contesting high school athletics this season.
“This thing has so many moving parts, it’s ridiculous,” said Sell, who took over as Central Coast Section president two weeks ago. “People have to be flexible and open minded. If you’re going to put together a plan, it has to be one that gives us the best chance against the virus.”
Sell has been having talks with athletic directors from throughout the Peninsula Athletic League and last week, along with Sequoia AD Melissa Schmidt, met with PAL commissioner Terry Stogner to map out plans A, B, C and beyond to account for whatever may happen this fall.
“We’re prepared for all options,” Sell said. “I think our league is prepared that if we are allowed to do certain sports, we have a plan in place to get those things up and running.”
A clearer picture will start to come into view over the next couple of weeks as the state and sections begin to set the dates for the various section and state postseasons. The California Interscholastic Federation, which controls the regional and state tournaments, will meet Monday to set the dates for their various playoff tournaments. The CCS will meet Monday, with the assumption being it will align its postseason with that of CIF.
After that, it’s time for the various leagues in the CCS to ultimately determine what the 2020-21 athletic calendar will look like.
Leagues have two basic options — align with what the CCS and the CIF schedule, or as Sell calls, “Forge their own path.”
A league can decide, based on health conditions, whether it wants go along with the section and state. A league is free to set its own course, but would not be allowed to compete in CCS or CIF playoffs.
Sell said after the CCS meets, the PAL athletic directors will meet as a group July 28 to decide what plan is best going forward.
“We will have a response to whatever [calendar] CCS comes out with and we would recommend to our board of managers what we think should happen as to when we should start and what sports will start,” Sell said. “In my mind, I have a list (of sports to be played in the fall). … But when we go to the PAL ADs, who knows? They may look at it say ‘ We don’t like it.’”
That decision would be relayed to the PAL board of managers for its July 30 meeting, that would then take it to the various district school boards, with the county superintendent of schools making the final decision, based on input from county and state health officials.
Other organizing bodies have already made their decisions on a fall season. The California Community College Athletic Association voted last week to move all fall sports to the spring season and contest all sports from February to June. The National Junior College Athletic Association followed suit Monday, moving all but cross country and tennis to the fall.
Many would assume those decisions would provide a blueprint for the high school athletic calendar, but Sell said the similarities between the two situations are few. In college, there is only one level of play. In high school, most sports have a varsity and junior varsity team.
Athletes for many high school teams also play other sports, meaning they would have to choose which sport in which to participate. There is also a coaching aspect that has to be taken into account. While college programs have dedicated coaching staffs, high schools have multi-sport coaches.
With so many athletes and teams, high school facilities would be strained to capacity to accommodate all the usage the fields and courts would get.
“We have more logistical challenges (than colleges),” Sell said. “That’s why we’re a little more motivated to get some sports played in the fall.
“The bottom line is, at the risk of being sanctimonious, to do what’s best for the kids. To give the kids a good experience — if you can do it safely.”
