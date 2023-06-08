It was near 10 o’clock Tuesday and I had just finished eating dinner and was settling into the couch to watch some television when my phone rang.
It was Serra football coach Patrick Walsh returning a message from earlier in the day when I asked if he wanted to comment on the formation of a club football league for elite college recruits.
Although I had already filed the story, I was still curious about his thoughts. Walsh definitely had an opinion about the proposed Prep Super League: he was staunchly, 100% adamant against the league.
Surprised? If you spend any time talking football with Walsh, you shouldn’t be. Despite the perception by some that he is this aggro, win-at-all-costs football coach, you’d be dead wrong. While he believes with all his heart that football offers tremendous benefits for student-athletes, he also is fully aware of the dangers inherent to the sport and he is all about mitigating risk.
In fact, despite the Padres having transformed into a state football powerhouse, Walsh would not mind if the season came to an end after the Central Coast Section playoffs, which puts teams at 13 games played. He believes that is enough because of the violent nature of the sport.
Walsh said he runs one of the lighter summer schedules around, with conditioning and weight training being two of the primary goals during the summer months. He hasn’t scheduled a preseason scrimmage in the last five years. Additionally, he limits contact in practice.
“We don’t tackle to the ground, ever,” Walsh said, adding that’s when people get hurt. Knowing that injuries are part of football, Walsh wants to keep his players healthy during the week so they are available for game day on Friday or Saturday.
Plus, he wants his student-athletes to get the full high school experience and play other sports during football’s offseason. Walsh is well aware of the benefits of cross training, having been a dual-sport athlete himself at both the high school and college levels.
Walsh firmly believes that the less football played, the better it is for the athlete. And when referring to “playing football,” he means on the field, live. Not practice. Not scrimmages. Not 7-on-7 passing leagues. He is talking about playing football, when everything counts.
And to him, playing football should not be treated like other sports, many of which have kids playing year round. It’s simply too hard on the body.
“Football is not basketball. It’s not baseball,” Walsh said.
***
Former San Francisco Giants manager Roger Craig, who died this past weekend at the age of 93, was with the team for only seven years.
But the mark he left on the team and Bay Area was indelible.
He came along during the rise of the Will Clark and Robby Thompson and helped the team reach the 1989 World Series, where they were swept by the Oakland A’s in what was dubbed, “The Earthquake Series” after the 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake that hit just moments before the start of Game 3.
But his two biggest contributions to the game of baseball were two-fold: one, he was the master of the split-finger fastball, and two, he had a catch phrase that has become a part of baseball lexicon, at least in Northern California.
Craig’s influence can be heard in dugouts and baseball fields throughout the area. His catch phrase, “humm baby,” has become ubiquitous in Little League, high school and college baseball dugouts around the Bay Area. I still marvel when I hear “humm baby” come from a Little League dugout — coach or player — and wonder if they even know the origin of the phrase.
Wikipedia said Craig “brought new popularity to the old baseball term,” but I can say I never used it growing up and neither did anyone else with whom I played. It wasn’t until Craig joined the Giants that it became a big part of baseball lexicon.
To me, the term always meant to hustle and to give everything you had on the diamond to win a game.
That’s what I’ll remember most about Craig, who I consider the original “humm baby.”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
