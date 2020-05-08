It’s nice to have options and doors have been opening up for Delaney Peranich the last couple of years.
Some of it by serendipity.
Peranich, a Half Moon Bay resident and a 2018 St. Ignatius graduate, committed during her junior year to play beach volleyball at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, only to start receiving college recruiting letters to high jump.
“There was a point (after) I committed to play at Cal Poly, I started getting all these (recruiting) letters (for high jumping),” said Peranich, 20. “I definitely struggled with that decision, but when I sat down and thought about it, beach volleyball is what I wanted to do.”
In the end, she got to experience the best of both worlds.
When she arrived at Cal Poly in the fall of 2018, it was her beach volleyball coach Todd Rogers, a former beach volleyball world champion, who suggested she pursue both sports for the Mustangs.
“I had a meeting with the volleyball coach, he was actually the one that brought it up,” Peranich said. “He thought it would be really cool to have a dual-sport athlete (on campus).”
The main focus for the 5-9 Peranich, however, is the sand court, where she had a solid freshman season in 2019. After starting 5-0 with Macy Gordon, Peranich was paired with Samantha Manley in the No. 4 spot on the ladder and went 10-10. They were 3-1 in the Big West Conference tournament, helping the Mustangs to the tournament title and earning an honorable mention spot on the All-Big West team.
This season, the Mustangs came into the season ranked No. 7 in the nation, and posted wins over four top-20 teams. Their two losses were to No. 2 Florida State and No. 7 Stetson.
“We finished fifth (in the nation, when the season was canceled),” Peranich said.
Peranich was transitioning to a new role during her sophomore year, moving from a blocker defensive position to a role simply called “defender” — one that is responsible for covering a bulk of the court defensively.
“[The positions] are very different. When you’re playing defender, you’re able to see the court a lot better, but you have more ground to cover,” Peranich said. “Being a blocker is much more reactionary. Being a defender is more strategic and planned. You have to make sure you’re balanced and better at reading what the other team is doing.”
Decisions, decisions
Like most beach volleyball players, Peranich started playing the traditional, indoor game in fourth grade. She followed in the footsteps of her aunt, Katie Haller-Metcalf, who starred at USC and became a three-time All-Pac-10 selection, a second-team All American in 1992, a first-team All-American in 1993. She spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team, played two years overseas before entering medical school.
“My family is a big volleyball family,” Peranich said.
She then went the club route, bouncing around to a few different organizations and continued the indoor game in high school, but by her freshman year, she knew where she wanted to play.
“I started playing beach volleyball super seriously the summer after my freshman year,” Peranich said.
When she got to San Luis Obispo, Peranich realized real quick that Division I college ball was a big step up.
“I was definitely intimidated. … My team is super strong and talented,” Peranich said. “I struggled a little bit in the fall of my freshman year … just figuring out college.”
To compound her struggles, Peranich sprained her ankle doing high jump training late in the fall and spent the winter break trying to rehab the ankle in time for the spring regular volleyball season.
But just working in the sand benefited Peranich.
“(Working out in the) sand is ankle strengthening. It was good for my ankle recovery,” said Peranich, who is majoring in kinesiology. “I eased my way back into it and I had developed this mentality of I just wanted to get out there and play.
“I didn’t immediately start playing. I was just the extra player on the travel squad,” Peranich said. “But when I got the opportunity, I took it and helped solidify my spot (in the rotation).”
Pursuing a passion
Normally, a college athlete suffering an ankle injury while training in a sport other than her main one would be a serious breach of etiquette. But Peranich said her volleyball coach acknowledged it could have happened doing anything.
“He said I just could have as easily sprained my ankle stepping off the curb wrong,” Peranich said.
Plus, Peranich was training for her duties as a high jumper for the Mustangs. She thought her jumping career was done after her senior season at St. Ignatius and that’s why she decided to go out with a bang. After a second-place finish in 2017, Peranich reached her goal of winning the 2018 Central Coast Section high jump. Clearing 5 feet, 9 inches was a personal best and she went on to a sixth-place, podium finish at the state track meet.
“I wanted to finish strong and I wanted to jump over myself,” said Peranich, who was 5-8 at the time. “I finally accomplished that.”
What makes playing two sports in college difficult is athletes are allowed, by rule, only 20 hours of practice time a week during the season.
But Peranich benefits from the practice schedule the volleyball coach makes.
“Many weeks, my volleyball coach doesn’t use up the whole 20 hours. … So then I have time to high jump,” Peranich said. “[Rogers is] probably one of the most understanding coaches I’ve ever had in my life.”
A do-over
Like every NCAA athlete in every spring sport, Peranich will basically get a do-over of her sophomore year when the NCAA decided that all spring athlete would retain this year of eligibility that was cut short by the pandemic.
Not the best timing, however, when you’re learning a new position. With the shelter-in-place order, Peranich’s ability to get true volleyball training is difficult. She realizes when the sand courts do reopen, she will be rusty — as will everyone else.
It’s that attitude that exemplifies Peranich’s greatest growth — her mental approach.
“With my track experience, I’ve always been able to jump high and run fast, which on the junior volleyball circuit is good enough. At the NCAA Division I level, you need both (the physical and mental the game),” Peranich said. “[Rogers has] improved my mental game so much more.”
That has come in handy for Peranich, who is using a more cerebral mindset when it comes to practicing while sheltering in place.
“I mentally practice every night before going to bed,” Peranich said. “I think not getting the practice in has been hurtful, but the extra year of eligibility gives me a chance to transition back into (where I was before the shutdown).”
