Aragon athletic director Steve Sell and Carlmont head track and field coach John Lilygren both confirmed that a Peninsula Athletic League track and field championship meet will be contested this season, after originally being left off the schedule.
Both said they are just waiting for the final clearance from county officials.
“I would say it’s going to happen,” Sell said. “We just have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.”
The meet will be split between two venues over two days. On Saturday, May 22, all the field events will take place at Aragon. On Monday, May 24, the running events will take place at San Mateo. No spectators will be allowed.
Lilygren and Sell both said not all the league’s track coaches were happy with the timing — it would leave two weeks between the PAL championships and the CCS trials, which are scheduled for June 12 and the finals June 19, both at Soquel High.
“There was no stubbornness to hold on to that date,” Sell said.
Added Lilygren: “The dates aren’t optimum, but at least we have a meet.”
Lilygren said he received a call from PAL commissioner Terry Stogner to schedule a meeting that included Sell and Sequoia athletic director Melissa Schmidt, who has become the point person for the SUHSD.
Lilygren had most of the championship meet already sketched out. Aragon had previously agreed to host to the field events and Lilygren already had a preliminary list of a little more than 300 athletes who had already qualified — which will be split nearly evenly between the two sites.
The only thing missing was a venue for the running events. That’s when Lilygren found out San Mateo had stepped up and offered its facilities.
“That was the last piece of the puzzle,” Lilygren said. “The fact San Mateo said, ‘We’ll do it,’ that was great. That was a gift.”
Jeff Scheller, San Mateo athletic director, said he offered the school’s facilities when he found out the meet would be held over two days at two sites. San Mateo has one of the larger outdoor facilities with a combination of track size, its large parking lot and sizeable stadium, which would allow teams and athletes to maintain the social distancing guidelines still in effect.
“It is all for the kids,” Scheller said. “I do think [the meet benefits] from a large, accessible parking lot and space in our stadium.”
This PAL meet will be different than previous championships because there will be no trials involved. Lilygren went through and counted up all the athletes who have qualifying marks for the championship meet. In the case of running events, there will be several seeded heats — from slowest to fastest — and then the times from each heat will be blended together and the fastest time wins, regardless of the heat from which it came.
While the meet will serve as a qualifier for the CCS meet, it will signal the end of the season for the Sequoia Union High School District, which voted a couple weeks ago not to send teams or athletes from any sport to CCS tournaments or events.
That doesn’t matter to Carlmont head coach John Lilygren, who spearheaded the movement to get a PAL championship meet put on the schedule.
“I’m glad we were able to pull it off. The motivating force behind it was to have a (championship) meet for all the kids who missed out last year,” Lilygren said. “Whether the Sequoia (district) kids are going to CCS or not, was totally irrelevant. Every kid deserves a chance to compete for a league championship.”
