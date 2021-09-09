Peninsula Athletic League football has never been known, specifically, as a quarterback’s league. With few exceptions, PAL football is considerably “old school” with most of the teams in the league depending on the ground and pound.
The 2021 fall season, however, may be the exception. While the top ball slingers in the PAL barely crack the top 50 in the state of California according to statistics posted at MaxPreps.com, in the Central Coast Section, there are few better. In the CCS, seven of the top 20, four of the top 10 and three of the top five quarterbacks, statistically, are from the PAL. Two of them, from the same town.
I don’t know what’s in the water in Atherton, but the town known for its sky-high real estate prices certainly pumps out its fair share of elite athletes. M-A’s Matt MacLeod, who enters his fourth season of varsity football, leads the CCS in total yards passing. Through two games, MacLeod has thrown for an average of 325.5 yards on 29-for-54 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
MacLeod opened the season with a 401-yard performance in a 56-41 loss to Bellarmine, throwing two touchdowns. Last week in a 44-33 loss to Tualatin-Oregon, MacLeod threw five TDs to go along with 250 yards.
Up the street and around the corner from M-A at Menlo School, senior quarterback Sergio Beltran is bringing the Knights’ run-and-shoot offense back into vogue and is second in the CCS in passing yards. Through two games, Beltran has thrown for 602 yards, completing 33-of-44 passes, with 12 touchdowns against one interception. He averages 306 yards passing per game.
This, however, is a case of where stats can be deceiving. While Beltran has thrown for slightly less yards, he has done it in half the amount of work, having played just four quarters over the first two games. In one half against Sequoia in the opener, Beltran lit up the Ravens to the tune of 15-for-21 for 349 yards and seven touchdowns – in only one half of action. The seven scores was second-most in state history.
Beltran was back under center to start against King’s Academy last week and aired out the Knights for 18-for-21 for 263 yards and five more scores in a little more than two quarters of play.
To give you an example of how prolific the Menlo offense has been this season, Menlo backup quarterback, Jake Bianchi, is ranked 20th in the CCS, having thrown for 189 yards with four touchdowns.
At Hillsdale, which became one of the first teams in the PAL to embrace the spread offense, Liam Smith is proving to be a legit quarterback who can beat teams with his arms and his legs. Smith currently ranks fifth in the CCS, averaging 208 yards passing, having completed ,22-of-33 passes with four touchdown passes. He has also rushed for 83 yards in the first two games, including a 64-yard performance in a season-opening 14-13 loss to Terra Nova two weeks ago.
In Burlingame, Ryan Kall is in his first year starting under center and he’s turning out to be the player coach John Philipopoulos thought he could be last season. In two games, Kall is averaging 148.5 yards passing, with four touchdowns against zero interceptions.
As solid as Kall has been at quarterback, his future in the game may lie in his kicking leg. Kall is 9-for-9 on extra points this season; has kicked a 22-yard field goal; has had eight of his 12 kickoffs go for touchbacks and on six punts, he is averaging 43.8 yards.
Rounding out PAL quarterbacks are: Sacred Heart Prep’s Jack Herrell (No. 12, 132 yards/game), Woodside’s Ben Shepard (No. 14, 127.5 yards/game) and Bianchi at No. 20.
Carlmont’s Jack Wiessinger comes in at No. 21. Although he’s thrown for an average of about 88 yards per game, he has thrown five touchdowns.
***
Not surprisingly, PAL receivers are having strong seasons as well. M-A has two of the top three receivers in the CCS, according to teams that report stats to MaxPreps.com. Jalen Moss leads the CCS with 15 catches for 293 yards through two games. Earby, who committed to Cal last week, has six catches for 234 yards.
Hillsdale’s Zach Leighton is No. 6 in the section, with 11 catches for 189 yard and three scores.
Burlingame’s Will Uhrich has only six receptions, but is averaging 30 yards per catch to rank No. 8. Menlo’s Carter Jung is 11th with four catches for 151 yards; Marco Parodi at Woodside jumped up to No. 17 with a big game against Rancho San Juan last week, while Danny Aspillera gives Hillsdale two receivers in the top 20 as he comes in at No. 18.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.