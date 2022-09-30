The last time Half Moon Bay and Menlo-Atherton met it was a gridiron barnburner.
M-A came away with a 47-46 victory at home in last season’s league opener. That 1-point differential turned out to decide the 2021 Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship, as neither team would lose again in league play. The Bears earned the PAL Bay title for the fourth consecutive year, while the Cougars settled for second place.
This season’s Bay Division opener between the two league frontrunners shifts to the Coastside. And the Cougars will look to defend their home turf riding an eight-game regular-season winning streak. HMB is off to a 4-0 start, its best since 2019 when head coach Keith Holden’s PAL Ocean Division championship squad ran the table for a perfect 10-0 regular season.
“I like our guys,” Holden said. “We have a fun group. They’re dedicated, they work hard. So, I don’t know if I expected to be 4-0 but I expected to do some positive things.”
M-A is off to a 2-2 start in non-league play but has faced a tougher schedule. Head coach Chris Saunders’s team is coming off back-to-back losses to Del Oro-Loomis and Wilcox-Santa Clara, both undefeated thus far in 2022.
The difference between those and M-A’s two wins to start the season over Bellarmine and Elk Grove? The legs of senior wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. Senior quarterback Billy Johnson has gotten the ball to the best target on the Peninsula consistently. Dickey has averaged five catches per game and his game-by-game total has only waned one catch in either direction of that average.
But Dickey — of his 453 total receiving yards this season — netted 321 combined receiving yards through the first two games, compared to 132 through M-A's two losses. The difference in those two subtotals is his yards after the catch. Preventing these is going to pose the biggest challenge to HMB, a team that despite its flawless record has given up 65 points over the past two games against Carlmont and Mountain View.
“I would say our offense has bailed us out a couple times,” Holden said.
The Cougars have a primetime threat on offense as well. Senior running back PJ Modena has proven a workhorse, carrying 80 times for 653 yards, most recently going for a career-high 285 rushing yards in HMB’s 37-30 win over Mountain View.
Holden said the beastly 5-10 two-way standout is showing no signs of slowing down.
“He’s good,” Holden said. “He’s a big, strong kid. He’s tough. I’m not worried about his health. He’s showed some maturity this year where he can handle it.”
The Cougars have been able to spell Modena when necessary. This comes more often with his linebacker reps on defense, but HMB’s backfield depth with senior running back Owen Mills and the shifty legs of senior quarterback Liam Harrington allow the Cougars to see little drop off when Modena doesn’t touch the ball. HMB has over 1,900 yards of total offense. This includes 1,276 team rushing yards, nearly twice Modena’s rushing total.
However, Sept. 16’s game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against Mountain View was pretty much all HMB’s workhorse.
“It was all run and a lot of PJ Modena,” Holden said.
M-A is also coming off a game that went right down to the wire. The Bears were trailing 21-14 at Wilcox but struck with under three minutes to play on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Dickey. The Bears opted to go for the dagger 2-point conversion try. They didn’t get it and that was the difference in the game.
What will define Friday’s game is whether or not the HMB defense is capable of coming up with similar stops in clutch moments.
“We’ve been good enough, but it hasn’t been perfect,” Holden said of his defense. “We’re still getting better at some things.”
Kickoff Friday night in Half Moon Bay is scheduled for 7 p.m.
