The Peninsula Athletic League football coaches had their post-season meeting Monday in San Mateo, at which time they selected the all-league teams for each of the Bay, Ocean and Lake divisions.
Other than that — not much else got settled.
“There was a lot of conversations and I think a lot of us left there wondering what was what,” said Mike Parodi, Hillsdale head coach and Ocean Division representative. “Normally, we leave that meeting with definitive answers and we did not this year.”
The possibility of teams from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League joining the PAL is the reason for the unanswered questions. Normally, PAL coaches would decide on the promotions and demotions of teams between the three divisions that comprise the PAL. But with the SCVAL question on the board, the PAL did not make any official moves.
“We talked about what the league will look like — what teams would be where — for both just the PAL and the PAL-SCVAL merger. … There was not any official votes (on division compositions),” said Parodi, who is also working with the PAL-SCVAL proposal group. “Everything is kind of in a holding pattern.”
Parodi said the PAL coaches are in favor of bringing in the SCVAL teams — but pointed out it is not, technically, a “merger” between the two leagues. Parodi said there are two ways the leagues combine: one, the schools in the SCVAL quit offering football as a sport. At that point, those schools’ football teams would petition to join the PAL as a supplemental members.
King’s Academy, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep are currently supplemental football members because the West Bay Athletic League, which hosts a majority of these school’s sports, do not offer football.
The teams in the SCVAL would do the same.
The other option, Parodi said, is for the league to disband and have the Central Coast Section incorporate those schools into an already established league — which would be the PAL, almost by default.
Why aren’t PAL teams becoming a supplement to the SCVAL? Mainly because the PAL already has a three-tiered system in place, something the SCVAL can’t do.
“One of the major issues is they’re an ‘A’ league (the De Anza Division) and a ‘C’ league (the El Camino Division). For them to have movement (between the divisions based on competitive equity) is difficult,” Parodi said. “Their equitable balance is off. They have a clear middle, but they don’t have a middle place (for those team).”
The SCVAL can’t add a middle division because the league has only 14 teams. A division needs to have at least six teams to qualify for the CCS playoffs.
Parodi said the combining of the leagues is almost becoming imperative as more and more super leagues are created.
As currently constructed, the PAL is the smallest power league in the CCS with 18 teams. The Blossom Valley Athletic League, which has the Mt. Hamilton, Santa Teresa and West Valley divisions that hold a combined 24 teams. A couple years ago, the teams in the southern part of the section all joined forces to create the Pacific Coast Athletic League — which splits 29 teams into four divisions, based on competitive balance.
With so many teams in the section wedded to more than half their schedule as league opponents, teams in the smaller leagues — like the 6-team divisions in the PAL — are having a harder time filling their non-league schedules.
“Our goal, if this goes through, is that the PAL and the SCVAL have seven games scheduled by the league and then we just have go find three (non-league) games,” Parodi said. “Which is easier than finding five.”
Parodi said both leagues appear to be in favor of combining and that it’s just a matter of officially moving forward with the plan, which still require a number of groups to sign off on it. Parodi said the hope is to get something done for the 2022 season.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of meeting dates. The SCVAL needs to make their decision on whether they’re going to offer football or not. … It sounds like they (the SCVAL coaches) have a meeting here imminently. That should move things along,” Parodi said. “Let’s get competitive games. We want games decided in the fourth quarter, not at halftime. We want to the kids to be excited (to go to games), for the fans to go again.”
