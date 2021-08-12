A year ago at this time, cross country runners were gearing up for a season that didn’t begin until February. When the teams finally did get to run some races, they were simple dual meets run on campus courses. There was no postseason or invitational races.
“In reality, there was no cross country last year,” said Aragon head cross country coach Frank Hunt. “It really wasn’t a cross country season. We weren’t on cross country courses.”
The 2021 season, on the other hand, is looking like a return to pre-pandemic times. Interest has certainly ramped up — Hunt said he has nearly 40 kids, while Menlo-Atherton head coach Eric Wilmurt said he has upwards of 100 kids interested in joining the Bears’ program.
“It feels like all systems are go,” Wilmurt said. “A lot of kids are coming out who want to be part of a team. … Hopefully some have been running over the summer and pandemic.”
Last year, the on-and-off nature of high school athletics took its toll on the student-athletes. Coaches who had a decent number of runners at the start of year were down to just a handful by the time races were run six months later.
There was also a matter of training. Because of protocols put into place to limit social interaction, Wilmurt said he had to place his runners into cohorts of 15, who would then go off and train with a volunteer coach. By the time racing began, he was down to just one cohort.
Hunt had a similar experience.
“It started out normal, but people were afraid to even have kids interact with other kids,” Hunt said. “I had kids who were disappointed they were not allowed to come out (for the team) because of COVID.”
Unlike a lot of sports, cross country runners can’t just show up on the first day of practice and expect to compete at a high level. Runners need to put in the miles over summer. Hunt uses a website on which his runners load their distances run during the week. He said his top runners definitely put in the work. He said his top male runner posted more than 200 miles of training. His top female runner was just under that 200-mile mark.
“It’s nothing you can fake,” Wilmurt said. “They’ll get injured rather quickly (without proper preparation).”
While runners can be confident that all the training and practicing now will lead to races in a few week, it will look different than it did in the spring as the PAL is going away from the dual-meet format used a few months ago. As a way to maintain some form of social distancing during the 2020-21 season, league races were between two teams on a campus course. While quaint, they did not always provide high-caliber competition.
This season, the PAL will return to its three, regular-season league meets, slated to be run Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, followed by the PAL championships Nov. 6 and the Central Coast Section championships Nov. 13. Coaches and teams will then fill out their schedule with invitational races, such as the San Francisco Invitational (formerly the Lowell Invite) and the Ram Invitational, the annual event hosted by Westmoor.
Wilmurt said he will miss the dual meets run on campus, but realizes there is more to be gained running invitational and league meets.
“The dual meets were fun. … Dual meets are great for enjoying the spirit of the sport … But we had smaller teams,” Wilmurt said. “The invitationals are the best way to get a true competitive race that is competitive at the section level.”
Not everything is set in stone for the cross country season, however. Questions still remain about the availability of the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont. Last year, the College of San Mateo and the San Mateo County Community College District, which had been stewards of the course, decided it no longer wanted to maintain it. A number of organizations — including a coaching consortium, homeowners around the course and the SMCCCD — continue to negotiate a resolution.
It’s an important decision because as of now, the Crystal Springs Course is slated to host the final PAL league meet Oct. 26, along with the PAL championships and CCS championships the following two weeks.
“I would hope they would all come together (and allow racing),” Hunt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.