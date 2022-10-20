In the realm of public school boys’ water polo, Menlo-Atherton has been the gold standard in San Mateo County.
This season, Hillsdale has joined the fray and, as the PAL Bay Division schedule comes to a close Thursday, a division champion has yet to be crowned.
Hillsdale, M-A and Woodside all enter the season finale with identical 6-3 records in Bay play, with all three splitting their two-game season series.
Entering this week, M-A held a one-game lead over both Hillsdale and Woodside. But the Knights knocked off the Bears 8-5 Tuesday and the Wildcats made it a three-way tie atop the division with a rare polo shutout, beating Aragon 3-0.
If all three teams win Thursday — Hillsdale takes on a winless Terra Nova squad, M-A faces fourth-place Aragon and Woodside hosts 4-5 Carlmont — the three would finish as tri-champs, but Hillsdale would receive the PAL’s first automatic Central Coast Section qualifying spot by virtue of a tiebreaker with both M-A and Woodside.
Hillsdale head coach Bryan Bent said the first tiebreaker is head-to-head records and all three split with each other. The second tiebreaker is how teams did against teams lower in the division. Woodside split with fourth-place Aragon and an M-A win over Dons would give the Bears a split as well.
But Hillsdale swept Aragon, giving the Knights the tiebreak advantage.
Aragon, however, still has a say in how the final standings finish. The top two teams from the Bay Division earn CCS bids. But the PAL receives three automatic bids, so PAL by-laws say the third-place team from the Bay faces the Ocean Division champion for the league’s final playoff spot.
If the Dons upset M-A, the Bears would face Sequoia in the CCS play-in game.
In addition to their records, Hillsdale, M-A and Woodside have something else in common: outstanding goalkeeping. Hillsdale’s Justin McClure and M-A’s Luka Perazich put on a goalkeeping clinic in their match Tuesday, combining for 25 saves — 11 for McClure and 14 for Perazich.
The PAL CCS play-in game is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The CCS tournament begins Oct. 5.
