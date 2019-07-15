PenCities had a game to give in the championship round of the Colt Region Tournament after advancing through the winners’ bracket. Campbell overcame the odds, however, to rally to the title.
Campbell No. 2 — one of two teams from Campbell to fill out the six-team field in the weeklong Region tourney at Washington Park in Burlingame — rallied for wins of 6-4 and 8-6 Saturday, including overcoming a 4-1 deficit in the doubleheader finale.
After PenCities starter Kyle Sieben took a tough-luck loss in the opener — allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings — Campbell bounced back in the nightcap with five runs in the fifth inning against PenCities starter Pat Mori.
Mori walked the first two batters of the inning, and Cameron Bachman and John Vogel followed with one-out singles. Anthony Walker then executed a squeeze bunt to tie it 4-4. Vogel scored on an infield error to give Campbell a 5-4 lead. Josua Yuan — 4 for 7 through both games — added insurance with an RBI double.
Both Campbell and PenCities advance to the Colt Super Regional Tournament starting Tuesday at PAL Stadium in San Jose. The Peninsula Colt League will send three teams to the tournament, with San Bruno and South San Francisco joining PenCities.
San Bruno fell 8-5, yielding six unearned runs in the first inning, in Friday’s elimination semifinal to Campbell No. 2.
