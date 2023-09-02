After two legendary tenures spanning 22 seasons and four state titles, John Paye will be handing over the reins of Menlo School girls’ basketball team. Paye will continue to be head coach of the Knights burgeoning girls’ flag football team and plans to focus more time on his family and career in real estate. 

“I’m sad to leave the program. I’ll always be a Menlo Knight and Menlo will always be in my heart. I’ll still be a huge fan and at the games,” said Paye who graduated from Menlo in 1983. 

