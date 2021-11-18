Paul Carion didn’t mean to take over the Jefferson girls’ basketball program. Honest, he didn’t.
The former girls’ head coach at South City and Oceana, Carion only signed on at Jefferson to work as an assistant coach with his daughter, Grizzlies head coach Marisa Igafo.
Then in October, Igafo earned a promotion at her full-time job with Genentech. Working with the research team for Alzheimer’s disease, Igafo resigned her coaching position at Jefferson Oct. 24. Carion was hired to replace her Nov. 4.
“She’s done a really good job developing them,” Carion said. “And I think this team, no matter who coaches them, is ready to take it to the next level. I just hope I’m the one that can get them there.”
Carion said he was able to make a smooth transition after helping with team workouts and open gyms in the summer.
“I was conducting tryouts on Nov. 1st, 2nd and 3rd just hoping I would get the job,” Carion said.
After coaching at Oceana from 2004-08, Carion enjoyed his run of success in nine seasons at South City. In 2018, led by third-year star senior Brittney Cedeno, the Warriors advance to the Central Coast Section Division III championship game. With Cedeno injured for the title game, Carion turned to freshman point guard Alex Salise, who helped lead the team to the first CCS title in program history.
Carion initially stepped down as the Warriors’ coach after the 2019-20 season. But when the team was in danger of disbanding for the 2020-21 spring season after a return from COVID closures, Carion resumed his post to enlist enough players to field a team.
“I emailed the athletic director to say there might be some girls out there that, if I come back, they might play,” Carion said.
Carion went the proverbial extra mile to “recruit” the player who went on to become the Warriors’ leading scorer in 2020-21, center Jessica Hernandez. Then a senior, the 6-foot Hernandez worked at a neighborhood grocery store. Carion staked out the store one day, waiting an hour for Hernandez to return from a lunch break.
“I found her and told her: ‘Hey, Jess, I want you back,’” Carion said. “And it took her about five seconds, and she said: ‘Yeah coach, I’ll do it.’”
Hernandez is now a freshman on roster at City College of San Francisco.
Carion spent three seasons going head to head against his daughter while Igafo coached at Jefferson from 2018-20. Now, Igafo’s husband — Carion’s son-in-law — Isaiah, is the boys’ head coach at South City.
Now Carion inherits a Jefferson team that last appeared in the Central Coast Section playoffs in 2016-17.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Carion said. “I think there’s a lot of talent there but they’re getting used to my style.”
