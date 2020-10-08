Looks like the community-at-large is getting restless. Parents questioning the decision not to let kids play sports. Coaches, many of who have been involved with their sport for decades, wondering when they’ll get back on the field or court. Others wondering why athletic facilities in one school district are open, while others are closed.
Welcome to the year 2020 — the COVID-19 edition.
Grant Stevenson-Smith and Kevin Wolf are both parents who live in the southern part of San Mateo County. While their exact gripes may be different — Stevenson-Smith wants the Sequoia Union High School District to open the high school athletic facilities for community use, while Wolf wants his kids to have an opportunity to resume their baseball and lacrosse careers — they both have the same general question: Why won’t anyone give them an answer?
Stevenson-Smith has sent emails to the SUHSD with his questions. Only once has been answered — and that was last month.
“They say, ‘We hear you. We’re going to discuss it,’” Stevenson-Smith said. “But it kind of seemed to die there.”
Wolf, who has started a petition on Change.org to allow organized youth sports to restart in the county, said he simply wants to know, one way or another, why or why not his kids can’t play Little League.
“I’ve been waiting, trying to be patient,” Wolf said. “I certainly appreciate how challenging things are. I’m not questioning the motives of the people at the state and county level, but I believe this issue has not been given enough attention. It’s been frustrating.”
Neither one of these men want to go about returning to sports recklessly. They both are in agreement about doing things as safely as possible — wear masks, distance as much as possible, sanitize equipment.
Look. I get it. Sports, in general, is usually pretty low on the totem pole when it comes to importance in the grand scheme of things. But what those who don’t care about sports realize is that there are millions who do. Millions who understand the lessons and values learned playing sports. Some may think that’s simply hogwash, but is learning about teamwork, dealing with loss, winning with dignity and class or showing empathy hogwash? There is also the physical activity involved, which is key today.
Making things even more frustrating for Stevenson-Smith and Wolf is they can look out their window or make a short drive north or south and see kids playing — either in the park or at schools in different districts or counties. How is it safe to play or use athletic facilities in one place, but less than 10 miles away, it’s OK?
“If you’re going to say it’s closed, I want to know why,” Stevenson-Smith said.” Whatever the excuse is, it’s been figured out in [the San Mateo Union High School District].”
Wolf said he just wants someone to be honest when it comes to the decisions being made.
“Whose job is it to look at these things? What data are they using? Are they asking the community?” Wolf asked. “Where’s the transparency?”
Ultimately, Stevenson-Smith and Wolf are simply trying to rattle the cages of the people in charge of making these decisions. In my opinion, that’s the only way anything will happen. More people need to make more noise, to force these decision-makers to take a long, hard look at how society can return to simply playing again.
“We’ve been patient and we’ve waited,” Wolf said. “The only thing we can do is continue to raise this topic. We need to keep discussing it. It has just become one of those things on someone’s to-do list that is way too low (on that list).”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.