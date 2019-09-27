It’s clear that the race for the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division girls’ water polo crown will come down to three teams: Burlingame, Sequoia and Terra Nova.
But if there is one team to beat, it is the Panthers. Taking their unbeaten Ocean Division mark to Aragon High School for a neutral-pool match against one-loss Terra Nova, the Panthers rallied from their first deficit of the season, taking control of the match in the second period and then holding off the Tigers over the final minutes to preserve a 7-6 victory.
“I knew this game would be one of the tougher ones of the season,” said Burlingame head coach Dennis Clement. “This game was going to be a challenge.”
Burlingame (6-0 PAL Ocean) used a five-goal second period to take a 6-3 lead at halftime, but Terra Nova (4-2) chipped away at the deficit in the second half. A goal from Kaylie Mini less than 40 seconds into the third period cut the Tigers’ deficit to two goals, 6-4, but the Panthers had their three-goal lead back less than 20 seconds later when, on a restart, Namiha Yasuda made a short pass to Isabel Downey in the set, who buried her shot for a 7-4 lead.
Terra Nova responded right back 30 seconds later as Crystal Melton, a sophomore making her varsity debut, took a pass from Brooke Garrett and put it away.
Terra Nova spent the rest of the quarter peppering the Burlingame goal, but could only find the framework as the Tigers had three shots clang off the crossbar.
Down two goals entering the final quarter, Terra Nova kept up the pressure. Garrett scored off an assist from Anna Steinberg just 40 seconds into the period and the Tigers had almost an entire quarter to find the equalizer.
Mini, however, was hounded by bad luck. Three times she got clear looks at the goal and three times she was denied, with two shots, again, clanging off the frame of the goal as the Panthers held on for the win.
“Best game we’ve played all season,” said Terra Nova head coach Don Potter. “Really proud of the girls. … We missed a couple shots there at the end.”
Downey led the Burlingame attack, finishing with a hat trick. Natalie Sullivan Wu, Alex Gratch and Yasuda rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
Terra Nova got three goals each from Mini and Melton.
Missed shots and opportunities was really the name of the game. Burlingame had a chance to give itself a comfortable lead as the Panthers’ swimming and driving was taking its toll on the Tigers.
But in an effort to get the best possible shot, the Panthers would sometimes swim and drive themselves out of a scoring opportunity. In the first period, four times the Panthers broke in on goal in a partial breakaway scenario, just to come up empty.
“One of our issues (during the season) was we haven’t gotten close enough (to goal),” Clement said. “I think today, they were over-compensating.”
Those missed chances resulted in Burlingame staring at its first deficit of the season. When Mini got the Tigers on the scoreboard less than a minute into the match, it was the first time the Panthers trailed in a match.
Burlingame tied it two minutes later on a Sullivan Wu breakaway and loft over the Terra Nova goaltender, but the Tigers responded when Melton scored her first varsity goal with 40 seconds left in the period to give the Tigers the lead at the end of the first quarter.
Burlingame tied it again a little more than two minutes into the second quarter when Sullivan Wu found Downey on the left wing, who fired a shot home.
Less than 20 seconds later, Burlingame took its first lead of the game when Lily Hartley hit a driving Downey with a pass who finished for a 3-2 Panthers’ lead.
Terra Nova came right back to tie it when Mini scored on a power play midway through the quarter.
From there, Burlingame scored three unanswered goals. Hartley started the run with a steal at midpool. She drove the other way, dishing off to Downey. But Hartley kept driving on goal and eventually received a return pass two meters out and put it away for a 4-3 lead with 2:31 left in the period.
Gratch did it all on her own to give the Panthers a 5-3 lead. She came up with a steal and out-swam everyone to set up a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper, who she easily beat.
Burlingame built a three-goal lead just before halftime when Hartley drew a penalty shot and buried it in the right corner to put the Panthers up 6-3 going into the third period.
“They did everything they had to do to win,” Clement said. “This was the one (match) we has to get past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.