There is one certainty in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division girls’ tennis standings: Menlo-Atherton will win the division title and grab the league’s No. 1 berth into the Central Coast Section playoffs.
After that, there are five other teams fighting for a different playoff spot: three of the four slots in the PAL team tournament, the No. 3 seed is reserved for the Ocean Division winner, which will determine the league’s second automatic bid to CCS.
And right now, Burlingame has one of those three spots. Aragon, on the other hand, is going to have to fight for a chance to play in the postseason as the Panthers traveled to San Mateo Tuesday afternoon and beat the Dons 5-2.
“That was a good win,” said Burlingame head coach Bill Smith. “[Aragon’s] lineup is really good.”
The win gives Burlingame (7-3 PAL Bay) a season sweep of Aragon (5-5), but more importantly, it keeps the Panthers in third place in the standings — which means a No. 2 seed in the four-team PAL playoffs.
And Burlingame is still in a battle for the top seed as they kept the pressure on second-place Carlmont, which fell to M-A Tuesday afternoon.
Aragon, however, now finds itself in a fight for the final playoff spot from the Bay Division as the Dons drop into a tie for fourth place with San Mateo, which beat Half Moon Bay.
“I can’t say I’m happy,” said Aragon head coach Dave Owdom. “[Burlingame is] tough to match up with.”
The win looked like a vintage Burlingame victory: split the singles and sweep the doubles. While the No. 2 doubles team of Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts had little trouble in a 6-0, 6-4 victory, the other two Burlingame duos had to dig a little deeper. The No. 1 team of Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst rallied from a set down to win a third-set super tiebreaker and post a 5-7, 6-4, (10-7) win to wrap up the Panthers’ fifth point.
The clinching point, however, came down to No. 3 doubles where a brand new pairing paid off for the Panthers. With his normal tandem not available, Smith turned to a couple of old hands to fill the slot. Olina Du played at No. 4 singles in 2018, while Rebekah Coleman was a No. 1 doubles player last year. They had teamed together in a couple open matches this season, so they were familiar with each other’s games.
“The kids didn’t know it, but [practice Monday] were auditions,” Smith said.
But that didn’t prevent them from getting off to a slow start as the Aragon pair of Sophie Fayat-Faber and Celine Wen jumped out leads of 3-0 and 5-2 in the opening set.
But Du and Coleman stuck with it, worked their way back into the set before forcing a tiebreaker, which Burlingame won 7-5.
In the second set, the Panther pair got an early break and added a second to take a 5-2 lead. Aragon broke back, but the Panthers closed out the win 6-3 to clinch the team victory for the Panthers.
“We were able to fall back on two kids who are battled tested,” Smith said. “[Doubles] is where we have our depth.”
Aragon picked up its wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles where Jessica Fu won 6-3, 6-2 and Christina Wu posted a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
But by the time the Dons’ duo had finished their matches, Burlingame was already up 3-0 in the team score. Vedika Bhaumik gave the Panthers’ a quick first point as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. Ella Rafferty was even more dominant in her 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 singles win to give Burlingame two quick points. Daga and Roberts win at No. 2 doubles put the Panthers up 3-0 and needing to win only one of the four remaining matches.
Burlingame ended up splitting that final quartet of matches.
“To win this match, we had to improve (from the first time we played Aragon). This could easily have been 4-3 (the other way),” Smith said. “I think it shows there is no separation between the teams that will play in the (PAL) playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.