The Burlingame girls’ volleyball team had to wait an extra two days before opening the Central Coast Section Division III tournament.
The bracket’s top four seed — with the Panthers being seeded No. 1 — had first-round byes as the other eight teams in the bracket opened play Saturday.
No. 9 Monterey knocked off No. 8 Sobrato in a first-round game to set up a meeting with Burlingame Tuesday night. The Toreadores carried that momentum from Saturday’s win to the first game against Burlingame, winning seven of the first eight points before Panthers’ head coach K’Lynn Solt called timeout and rotated her best hitter, Emmy Sharp, out of the lineup — a rare move.
But it was all about Solt getting her team to settle down.
“Excitement, nervous,” is how Solt described her team early. “We got off to a slow start. We just had to make a pass.”
Monterey won two more points for an 8-1 lead — and it was all Burlingame after that.
The Panthers won nine of the next 12 points to tie Game 1 at 11-all and they never took their foot off the gas as they went on to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-6 win over Monterey.
The Panthers will now face upstart El Camino in a Thursday semifinal match at a time and place to be determined. The Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division champ and the No. 5 seed, El Camino (20-1) knocked off No. 4 seed Soledad, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.
“We wanted to set a tone for CCS,” said Burlingame outside hitter Emmy Sharp, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. “It was a good idea to switch it up (early). … It was all our mistakes (that gave Monterey points). We just needed to step up.”
Burlingame (21-11) certainly did. With Sharp on the bench for half a rotation, the rest of the Panthers shined. Malina Baker had three putaways, including a smash straight down on a loose Monterey pass, during a 5-0 run that got them into a rhythm.
Emma Madden followed with back-to-back kills, including one down the line as the Panthers closed to 11-9 in the first game.
A Monterey error tied the game at 11 and Keegan Boyse gave the Panthers the lead for good when she hammered another loose Toreadores pass.
Then Sharp re-entered the game and essentially put Monterey away. After not having any kills during the Panthers’ run, she made up for lost time by hammering home five kills, with a roof block and a service ace. She punctuated the first-game win with a back-row finish for a 25-15 Panthers’ win.
“(Getting everyone involved is) really important because it can spread out their block,” Sharp said.
Burlingame didn’t let up to start Game 2, reeling off the first nine points with setter Neha Bandrapalli taking command at the service line and her teammates dominating the offense and defense. Sharp had two more kills to open the scoring before middle hitter Naomi Johnson got rolling. Johnson, who finished the match with 11 kills, accounted for seven of the Panthers’ next nine points. She got a roof for a kill to kick off her run and followed that with a conventional finish. Another block for a point and an easy kill off yet another bad Monterey pass put the Panthers up 9-0.
Johnson added three more kills: she hammered down a pair of quick sets from Bandrapalli and also added a finish off the slide — a play in which she loops around the setter for a back set and finish.
Sharp said it was the first time they used the play this year.
It was that kind of night for Burlingame. Inside, outside, back sets, opposite sets, back row, the Panthers could call anything and they were in such a groove they were virtually unstoppable.
“I love when they’re on,” Solt said. “They’re a great team when they are.
“We have a solid, deep lineup.”
Burlingame eventually built up a 20-9 lead before the Panthers got a little sloppy down the stretch of their 25-13 win. Of the 13 points allowed, seven came on Burlingame errors.
The Panthers, however, regrouped for Game 3, which became a repeat of Game 2 early on as Burlingame won the first six points of the set: Johnson finished on a slide, Sharp hammered a cross-court winner and Polina Zamalin had a block for a point.
And just to show how much the Panthers wanted it, it was Madden who finished off the longest rally of the match after Sharp was twice dug up by Monterey.
That keyed three straight kills for Madden, who finished with seven for the match.
About the only question that remained was whether the Toreadores would score in double digits in Game 3. They didn’t as the Panthers finished them off, 25-6.
“We had great chemistry on the court, regardless of who was on the floor,” Solt said.
In other CCS volleyball action: No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (23-6) took No. 2 Mitty (27-10) to five sets before falling 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 in an Open Division match.
In Division I, No. 4 Carlmont (21-11) needed five set to top No. 5 Los Altos, 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 22-25, 19-17. The Scots will be at No. 1 Los Gatos (25-8) at a time to be announced.
No. 2 Aragon (24-10) advanced to the semifinals of the Division II tournament, beating No. 7 Leland 25-17, 25-12, 25-16. The Dons will face the winner of No. 3 Presentation and No. 6 Woodside Thursday at Christopher High School in Gilroy at a time to be announced.
No. 5 Hillsdale (19-11) also advanced to the Division II semis, knocking off No. 4 Lynbrook 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. The Knights will travel to Gilroy and face top-seeded Christopher at a time to be announced.
No. 10 Mills (21-10) saw its season come to an end in the Division III bracket as the Vikings fell to No. 2 Soquel25-18, 25-23, 26-24.
In Division IV, top-seeded Sacred Heart Prep cruised to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 win over West Bay Athletic League rival King’s Academy. No. 7 Half Moon Bay and No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame saw their seasons end in the Division IV bracket. The Cougars (15-14) fell to No. 2 Harbor 25-16, 26-24, 25-18. The Crusaders (20-13) lost to No. 4 Carmel in five sets, 19-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-16, 15-10.
Division V results were not available at press time.
