Aragon girls’ tennis coach Dave Owdom accomplished half his plan during the Dons’ match against Burlingame in the semifinals of the Peninsula Athletic League team tournament.
The strategy for Aragon, the No. 3 seed, was to win at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and then take two of three doubles matches to get to the four team points necessary to win the match.
He got his singles victories as Jessica Fu and Christina Wu won at the top singles spots.
The doubles — that was another story. Doubles was a strong point for Burlingame, the No. 2 seed, this season and even though Panthers’ coach Bill Smith had to juggle his top two doubles team, they still had plenty to sweep all three doubles matches.
Add in wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and it added up to a 5-2 win over the Dons, the third time this season Burlingame has beaten Aragon this season.
Smith, however, knows it wasn’t easy.
“If we had to play them next week, I wouldn’t be surprised if it went [5-2] the other way,” Smith said.
Burlingame will now take on top-seeded Carlmont at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Belmont. Carlmont beat No. 4 Sequoia, which had won the PAL’s Ocean Division title.
During Burlingame’s heyday, it was the doubles teams that would be Smith’s bread and butter. The Panthers struggled the last couple of seasons with that part of the lineup, but they returned this year to being one of the better groups in the Bay Division.
“We’ve shored up on doubles,” Smith said.
The Panthers took control of the doubles matches right away, with all three duos winning their first sets quickly. This was made more impressive by the fact Smith had to juggle his top two doubles tandem because of an injury.
“1 and 2 doubles, when healthy, are interchangeable,” Smith said.
Smith said he has been auditioning a couple of new partners for Molly Wachhorst, who was teamed with Annika Gangully No. 1 doubles for most of the season before Gangully, who had been battling a back injury off and on for the last few weeks, was scratched from Wednesday’s match after having issues during the regular-season finale Tuesday.
Smith took that opportunity to move his No. 2 doubles team of Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts up a spot to face Aragon’s top doubles team of Romy Pachtner and Aretha Chen.
Not surprisingly, that was the longest match of the day and the only one to go three sets.
Daga and Roberts, both freshmen, won the first set 6-2, but Pachtner and Chen won the final three games of the second set, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 7-5 set victory.
Burlingame had already amassed its requisite four points to win the team match, so the No. 1 doubles match — the last match on the court — was decided by a super tiebreaker.
And when Daga smoked a service return straight down the middle and between the two Dons, the Panthers had their fifth point of the day.
Smith said he didn’t think Daga and Roberts would have had the game win at match at No. 1 doubles earlier in the season, but their development gave him confidence going against the Dons.
“They’ve acquired the skills to play No. 1 doubles in the PAL,” Smith said.
Wachhorst was paired with Sydney Lane at No. 2 doubles and they cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win. The duo of Olivia Du and Rebekah Coleman completed the doubles sweep for Burlingame at No. 3 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
On the singles side, Aragon’s top two singles players took advantage of two under-the-weather opponents. Fu, at No. 1 singles, won the first set 6-4, but trailed 4-1 in the second. She went on to win the next four games to take a 4-3 lead before Maddie Wachhorst retired because of illness.
Wu, playing at No. 2 singles for the Dons, trailed 5-3 in the first set against Michaela Llewelyn, but won four straight games to win the first set 7-5.
Wu started quickly in the third set, getting an early break for a 3-0 lead as she went to close out the match, 6-2.
Burlingame, however, won the final two singles matches as both Ella Rafferty, another freshman, and Vedika Bhaumik both won their matches in straight sets.
Next up for the Panthers is a match against a Carlmont team that finished in second place in the PAL Bay behind league champ Menlo-Atherton and beat Burlingame twice during the regular season.
“We need to play (Thursday) like we did today (to beat the Scots),” Smith said.
The winner of Carlmont-Burlingame will get the PAL’s second automatic bid into the Central Coast Section tournament. Short of beating Carlmont, Smith wasn’t sure if his squad might receive an at-large berth.
Smith said, in the past, his team’s 13-4 overall record would have most likely qualified. But with new criteria for at-large bids, he’s not so sure that will be the case this year.
“It all depends because of the subjective nature of picking teams now,” Smith said.
