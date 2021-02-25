Red means go for high school baseball teams as San Mateo County moved from the purple tier to red in the state’s reopening plan. As players begin to get their timing down in the batters’ box, pitchers start to lengthen out their arms and fielders start seeing a lot more ground balls, there is still some administrative work for managers to do.
Normally, the league schedule is released and baseball managers then go about filling out their list of non-league games. In the past, that usually included road-trip tournaments, as well as other non-league games sprinkled into the schedule between league games.
While the Peninsula Athletic League baseball schedule is slated to begin April 13 for PAL Lake Division teams — with the Ocean and Bay schedules starting the following week — there is still plenty to do between now and then when it comes to setting up non-league games. Some managers simply lucked out and are using a schedule that has been planned since last fall. Others have had to go through multiple schedule rewrites.
“I’m sure everything will be on the fly,” said Mills manager Tony Adornetto.
In previous seasons, the maximum number of games allowed was 27 and the cut for the Central Coast Section playoffs was to take into account the last 22 games of a team’s schedule. With 14 games in PAL division play, that left 13 non-league games to arrange.
Aragon manager Lenny Souza, who took over the Dons’ program in 2009, expects teams to only get a handful of non-league games scheduled this season.
“There are so many moving parts,” Souza said. “The more games we play, the more experience we can get, but in my personal opinion, I don’t see 27 games happening.”
Making scheduling a little more difficult is the restrictions on doing so. Currently, teams are only allowed to schedule schools in adjoining counties. That works perfectly for San Mateo County schools, which enables county schools to schedule games against teams from both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.
That stipulation certainly cost Aragon, however, as Souza had to cancel a game with East Bay power Monte Vista-Danville (Contra Coast County).
“We did have some great out-of-county games (scheduled),” Souza said. “But going outside county lines doesn’t seem like a good idea right now.”
And there could still be discrepancies between neighboring counties when it comes to COVID-19 protocol. So those games against San Francisco schools Adornetto usually schedules for his team are still kind of up in the air.
“We always play Lowell,” said Adornetto, who has served as Mills manager since 2005. “That will probably be the biggest question — can we play all these other teams we usually play? That will probably be the biggest hurdle.”
Ryan Hamilton certainly hopes that is the case. The first-year Carlmont manager put together a non-league schedule that features schools from both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties. He’s one of the lucky few who has not needed to completely revamp his non-league schedule. He said he had to cancel one game and move another to a different date, but the schedule he put together back in the fall is still mostly intact.
“I’ve pretty much had [my non-league schedule] ready to go since September,” Hamilton said. “I kind of figured we wouldn’t be having any tournaments.”
PAL teams are further handcuffed by the fact that it will not align with the Central Coast Section calendar, which at this time still plans to host baseball playoffs. CCS rules state games can begin March 29, but the PAL is beginning play a week later.
Steve Sell, the PAL’s senior athletic director, said there are still talks being held on possibly moving the start date of play for PAL schools, but the PAL league schedule is set to begin April 22.
Sell said one of the reasons the PAL decided to begin baseball a week later than CCS was to take pressure off athletic facilities, which will be deluged with athletes from now until June. If playing baseball games a week later means other sports have more access to practice space, it’s a sacrifice the PAL is willing to make.
“When the dust settles … everybody is playing a shortened season,” Sell said.
Souza, meanwhile, is still scrambling to get those last few non-league games put on his schedule. In an attempt to aid the overcrowding of the school’s athletic facilities, he is trying to schedule all his non-league games on the road and he will only be scheduling San Mateo County schools.
“I think we might have four or five games under our belt (before the start of PAL play) and I don’t know who they are yet,” Souza said. “We are doing the best we can. We don’t have a very big window to get some preseason games in.”
But what PAL schools do have is a league schedule in place and as long as everyone understands there still needs to be concessions made in regard to the pandemic, a season will be played. Everything is currently trending the right way and Souza believes that with a season approaching, many will take the protocol that much more seriously.
“I’m on the third time of doing the schedule. I’m trying to keep it simple, but safety is the primary concern,” Souza said. “I feel like the kids want it (to play) really bad and so they’re doing a great job on [following the safety protocol].”
