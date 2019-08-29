Head coach: Robert Poulos, 11th year
2018 record: 2-3 PAL Ocean, 3-7 overall, no CCS
2019 season opener: Woodside at Sequoia, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Albert Tuakalau (sr., WR/SS); Nolan Tarzon (sr., WR/FS); Alex Nevarez (sr., G/DE); Evan Velline (sr., C/DT); Simon Talauati (sr., RB/LB); Raul Ramirez (sr. OT/DT); Connor Poulos (sr., slot/S)
Key newcomers: Steven Stone (jr., slot/CB); Kelekolio Etu (jr., OT/DT); Damare Ward (jr., QB/slot); Kyle Parker (jr., QB/SS)
Outlook: The Sequoia Ravens are in a unique position as the only team in the PAL that opens its season with a rivalry game, and also closes the season with one.
The Ravens — who enter their first full school year with the official mascot name — have long played their season-finale rivalry-week game against Carlmont for the Terremere Trophy. Since 2014, Sequoia has played crosstown rival Woodside in non-league action, though. And this year, for the first time in modern history, the two teams will go head-to-head to open the season to compete for “The Log” trophy.
“I think it gives us a nice little bookend,” Sequoia head coach Robert Poulos said. “We’re going to start battling for a trophy against a rival, and we’re going to finish battling for a trophy against a rival. So, I’m looking forward to the balance on that.”
Sequoia will front a familiar-looking offense, though not the same triple-read option it attempted to implement last season. The Ravens will return to the spread offense with two varsity newcomers splitting time at quarterback.
“We struggled with implementing the triple option and took a look at things,” Poulos said, “and felt we were more competitive in a standard spread, and we could take advantage of some of our strength.”
It seemed 2018 junior backup quarterback Lio Lauese — Sequoia’s only all-Ocean Division players as a receiver — was sure to take over the offense this season. But Lauese relocated to Utah during the 2018-19 school year, leaving the job open to last season’s junior-varsity platoon of Damare Ware and Kyle Parker.
“[Ware] is locked in a quarterback battle with Kyle Parker,” Poulos said. “… They saw equal time on JV last year. We’re anticipating the same thing this year.”
The tandem will have plenty of experience for protection though. Seniors Alex Nevarez at guard and Evan Velline at center will front the spread offense, and look to hit the ground running with returning senior running back Simon Talauati. Talauati led the team in rushing last year with a modest 365 yards on 58 carries, though he did average 6.3 yards per carry.
The length at wide receiver should balance the offense, with 6-4, 210-pound senior Albert Tuakalau bringing “size and wingspan, and physical ability,” according to Poulos.
“He’s going to create matchup problems,” Poulos said.
The Ravens were formerly known as the Cherokees before changing the school’s mascot name during the 2018-19 school year.
“I was fully convinced when we had letters from the Cherokee Nation that, ‘we would prefer you not do that,’” Poulos said. “So, it’s hard to argue that side.”
