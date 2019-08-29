Head coach: Mike Parodi. 11th season
2018 record: 2-3 Ocean, 3-7 overall, no CCS
2019 season opener: Irvington-Fremont at Hillsdale, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Nathan “Rabbit” Iskander (sr., RB/DB); Kasimili “Baby” Tongamoa (sr., RB/LB); Drew Aspillera (sr., OL/DL); Giovanni Braccini-Lopez (sr., OL/DL); Tyler Dehoff (jr., OL/OLB).
Key newcomers: Marc Baldwin (jr., WR/CB); Jackson Wood (jr., OL/DL).
Outlook: With the return of three linemen — seniors Drew Aspillera and Giovanni Braccini-Lopez, and junior Tyler Dehoff who started the last three games of 2018 — the Knights have a good foundation for 2019.
Add in their top rusher Nathan “Rabbit” Iskander and Kasimili “Baby” Tongamoa, who is expected to contribute more offensively, the Knights are hoping to improve on last season’s effort.
“I’m excited,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “As rough as last year was, we had a lot of kids get a lot of playing time. … Hopefully all that experience will then turn them into playing better.”
Iskander led the Knights with 760 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns. Tongamoa starred defensively from his linebacker spot last year, when he led the team in tackles with 98. He will be asked to be more offensive minded in 2019.
“I think [Tongamoa is] going to be able to do a lot more stuff for us (this year),” Parodi said. “The key will be getting him and [Iskander] in the backfield at the same time.”
A successful run game can take the pressure of senior quarterback Dylan Loftus, who saw limited action last season. But Parodi believes just practicing and learning the system with the varsity squad last year should give him a head start to 2019.
“He’s a pocket passer. He understands the offense but is still learning (to play quarterback). We’re trying to find the things he does well,” Parodi said of the 6-2, 200-pound Loftus. “He had a really good scrimmage against Woodside. That was promising. That was a great sign.”
Loftus will also be buoyed by a defense that returns six to seven starters. The Knights defense took their lumps in 2018, that experience will serve them well in 2019.
“We were really young last year, which is part of why we were struggling. But with that, comes experience,” Parodi said. “We do have experience and we’re able to do more now than at this time last year. They have way more understanding. We’ve been able to have more (of the playbook) in.”
A lot of high school success is predicated on health and given the roster numbers of many PAL teams, very few can weather injuries to key players. Parodi is hopeful that increased depth in 2019 can keep the Knights competitive in the event of injury.
“Depth cures a lot (of issues),” Parodi said. “Last year, I think we were pretty slim. Overall team depth is much better this year.
“I’m confident our starters are all good high school starters and the backups are better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.