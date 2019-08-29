Head coach: Keith Holden, 9th season
2018 record: 0-5 PAL Bay, 3-7 overall.
2019 season opener: Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Tristan Hofmann (jr., RB/MLB); Quinn McCauley (so., slot/SS); Nohea Sharp (jr., WR/CB); Connor Quosig (RB/CB); Bobby Lester (sr., OT/DL); Westin Henry (sr., G/OLB); Oz Monroy (sr., WR/DB); Cade Duncan (sr., TE/WR/DE)
Key newcomers: William Moffitt (so., QB); Satchell Hart (so., slot/S); Sam Lowings (so., TE/LB)
Outlook: From being on top of the world in the PAL in 2017, to suffering through a winless league slate last year, Half Moon Bay ran the gamut through its two seasons in the Bay Division.
Now back in the Ocean Division for the first time since 2016, the Cougars are looking for some renewed experience to guide their vaunted triple-read option offense.
“[Our experience] is a lot better than last year,” HMB head coach Keith Holden said. “So, the results should be better than last year.”
Two of the key contributors to HMB’s capturing the 2017 PAL Bay Division, CCS and Northern California championships were Chase Hofmann and Gavin Tomberlin, who earned their stripes, and their experience, through learning the varsity ropes since they were underclassmen.
This year, Chase’s younger brother Tristan Hofmann embarks on his third varsity season as a junior two-way player. Just like his older brother, Hofmann will start at running back and linebacker after leading the team with 1,520 total yards last season (986 passing, 522 rushing) while also earning first-team all-Bay Division honors as a defensive back.
Hofmann is moving off the quarterback position with sophomore William Moffitt slated for his first full varsity season. In 2015, it was Tomberlin who took the reins under center and honed his adept ability to read defenses in the triple-option. According to Holden, Moffitt is of a similar ilk.
“He’s a dual threat guy,” Holden said. “He reads triple (option) really well ... and then he throws the ball really well. He’s good. You’re going to see he’s really good. … His No. 1 quality is he’s driven”
Moffitt isn’t the only sophomore who figures to receive substantial playing time. Slot receiver Quinn McCauley will look to replicate his Week 3 performance from last season more frequently. He flashed his potential Sept. 7, 2018 against San Mateo, totaling 17 catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
While receiver Nohea Sharp and running back Connor Quosig also figure into the offensive scheme, Hofmann and McCauley drew the highest praise from their head coach.
“Those two guys are our studs,” Holden said.
The turnover following 2017 also affected the coaching staff, with former defensive coordinator Brian Von Almen leaving for Burlingame. Breen Hofmann — Chase and Tristan’s father — took over as defensive coordinator and installed the 3-3 base, something that will serve HMB’s 25-man roster of undersized players well.
“We’re a bunch of undersized guys, so you have more linebackers and safeties in play, “ Holden said. “So it more fits our personnel.”
