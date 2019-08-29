Head coach: Jake Messina, 4th year
2018 record: 5-0 PAL Lake, 10-3 overall, CCS Division IV finals
2019 season opener: Carlmont at Sacred Heart Prep, 2 p.m. Saturday
Key returners: Wes Brown (sr., WR); Jonaven Kuhn (sr., RB/DB/KR); Si’i Tengei (jr., FB/OLB); Siafa Fifita (sr., RB/OLB); Steven Talaina (sr., G/DT); Will Hesselgren (jr., OT/DE); Nabeeh Shamieh (sr., G/DL); Matt Vo (sr., ILB/TE); Gilberto Brambila (sr., TE/LB)
Key newcomers: Timothy Netane (so., QB/WR); Dane Fifita (so., RB/DB);
Outlook: Head coach Jake Messina has steadily rebuilt a strong football program at Carlmont.
In addition to running wild through the Lake Division last season — outscoring league opponents 181-76 to win the Lake crown, advance to the CCS Division IV championship stage and earn a promotion to the Ocean Division — Carlmont saw such a boon in player turnout, Messina nearly decided to field a third-tier freshman team this season, making the decision not to just this week.
The Scots, instead, will look to diversify on offense. After rushing for 3,287 yards as a team last season, Carlmont brings in sophomore quarterback Timothy Netane to balance the attack in the wing-T offense with an array of targets.
“We’ll be different,” Messina said. “Even in [last week’s] scrimmage, we threw the ball more effectively than we have in my tenure.”
The tight end position is critical in the shape-shifting wing-T, and Carlmont has a strong complement off the edge in seniors Matt Vo and Gilberto Brambila. Vo can catch, Brambila can block. And the two will be counted on heavily to open up the rest of the field.
“[Tight end] is super important because that guy sets the edge and does those types of things,” Messina said. “And he’s got to catch the ball or we’ve got some problems.”
If all things go according to plan, Carlmont will still have a dangerous ground attack in returning one of its 1,000-plus yard running backs in Jonaven Kuhn, who ranked second on the team with 1,130 rushing yards, while averaging nine yards per carry to earn first-team all-Lake Division honors. He also demonstrated his open-field foot speed as both a kick and punt returner, and was named Lake Division Utility Player of the Year.
Senior wide out Wes Brown stands to be the biggest surprise though. Last year, Brown played just four games after fracturing his collarbone during practice. This year stands to be the 6-4, 185-pound receiver’s first full year on the varsity gridiron.
“This guy is the first marquee guy we’ve had at that split end,” Messina said. “We haven’t had a kid of this caliber at all.”
Timothy Netane won the quarterback job from his older brother Siupeli Netane, who helped anchor the position for the Scots last season. Siupeli Netane has since transferred to the King’s Academy.
“Our determination during the summer was the younger brother was frankly just better,” Messina said.
