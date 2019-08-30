Head coach: Tau Elisaia, 1st year
2018 record: 0-5 PAL Ocean, 0-10 overall
2019 season opener: James Lick-SF at South City, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Angel Prieto (jr., OLB/RB)
Key newcomers: Ferdinand Galang (so., QB/SS); Elijah Avegalio (jr., RB/WR/CB); Antonio Andrade (so., DL/G); Benjamin Navarro (so., OT/DT); Jose Hernandez (sr., G/C/DT); Nathaniel Vargas (jr., OT/DE); Carlos Garcia (jr., MLB/FB/K/P); Darrius Evan Amigleo (sr., QB/WR)
Outlook: What happened to South City football? Seriously — like, literally.
As the Warriors’ third varsity head coach in three years, Tau Elisaia will look to right the ship after the worst season in school history. South City went a winless 0-10 last year, prompting a demotion from the PAL Ocean Division. Adding to the challenge for the 52-year-old coach is he has just one returning player on the varsity roster.
Elisaia was a late hire, signing on in June after summer workouts had started. A personal coach in the area for individual athletes in various sports, he was working with certain clients from the South City varsity squad and, when he realized the Warriors were in dire straits, found his calling.
“I saw the looks in their eyes and I knew right then and there it was fate that I had to be here,” Elisaia said.
Having served as South City’s junior-varsity head coach in 2018, Elisaia is well acquainted with his stable of varsity newcomers. He touts the line — especially two-way sophomores Antonio Andrade and Benjamin Navarro — as the real deal.
Junior linebacker Angel Prieto is the lone returning player, while an untested secondary should stand a chance playing in the lower Lake Division where rudimentary passing games are the norm.
The first personnel decision with which Elisaia had to contend was at the quarterback spot, though, where sophomore Ferdinand Galang — who started under center for the JV squad last year — has been named the starter for Friday’s home opener against James Lick-SF.
“I made the switch because Ferdinand’s IQ, he has a high IQ to the game,” Elisaia said.
Galang supplants first-year senior Darrius Evan Amigleo, who will also get reps at quarterback, but is likely to get a majority of his playing time at wide receiver. Junior skill player Elijah Avegalio will also shift, moving from receiver to the backfield.
Elisaia, a graduate of Westmoor in 1987, hadn’t coached high school football in 25 years until picking back up in the Industrial City last year. The former defensive end’s last station was at Hamilton in Butte County in the late 1990s.
With South City losing the coveted “Bell” trophy in its 2018 finale with El Camino — the first time EC won the annual rivalry showdown since 2003 — Elisaia, refreshingly, isn’t too fixated on the Week 10 tradition, even if his players are.
“Yes, we are,” Elisaia said. “I know when we started summer ball they were talking much about it. But our focus is play what’s in front of us first and then that will come.”
