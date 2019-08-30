Head coach: Sergio Portela Jr.
2018 record: 3-2 PAL Lake, 6-4 overall
2019 season opener: Jefferson at Half Moon Bay, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Felix Luna Jr. (sr., QB); Elijah Teodosio (sr., LT/DE); Tariq Bird (sr., WR/S); Brooks Daniels (jr., RB/LB); Seuma Peleseuma (sr., LB)
Key newcomers: Nik Sunga (jr., OLB/RB)
Outlook: With the surprise departure of the architect of modern Jefferson football Will Maddox, assistant coach Sergio Portela Jr. has been promoted to varsity head coach, and will look to maintain Maddox’s vision. In Maddox’s four years as head coach, he posted a 26-14 record and pioneered the school mascot being renamed as the Grizzlies.
Portela expects to field upwards of 30 players by the time Lake Division play opens Oct. 11, but the numbers are expected to be light, about two-thirds that number, throughout non-league play.
Portela forecasted that, for once, the notoriously undermanned roster of Half Moon Bay — Jefferson’s opponent in Friday’s season opener — will not be the lightest in the PAL.
“I think this is going to be the first time in at least recent history that Half Moon Bay is going to go up against a team with less players than they have,” Portela said.
Yet, Portela — in his first varsity head-coaching stint ever — is confident the team will hit the ground running in the same PAL Lake Division the Grizzlies won two years ago.
Last season’s leading rusher Brooks Daniels Jr. is a big reason for the optimism. As a sophomore last year, Daniels led the Grizzlies with 806 rushing yards on just 98 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per.
The speedy junior was bypassed for all-Lake Division honors last year much in part to Carlmont’s mighty backfield dominating the postseason accolades. And while Daniels is poised to make a name for himself this year, Portela was quick to point out the moniker of “THE Brooks Daniels” is already taken.
“THE Brooks Daniels was his dad, University of Alabama,” Portela said of the former Crimson Tide linebacker. “Brooks is a good kid, an amazing kid, he works hard. But he’s Brooks Daniels Jr. His dad is THE Brooks Daniels.”
In the world of the Daly City gridiron, THE Moore family also carries some clout. And the Moore brothers will be integral to the innovation of the varied defense Jefferson intends to field this season.
Ivan Moore takes over as defensive coordinator, with Eric Moore serving as defensive backs coach. Both are Jefferson graduates. With last year’s defensive coordinator Jack Burgett retiring after his 50th season as a football coach, Ivan Moore’s new-school outlook could be a seismic shift.
“I think it’s going to be a smooth transition,” Portela said. “[Ivan Moore] is very knowledgeable. The kids are very engaged in his system … and the multiple defenses we’re going to be using. He’s a very knowledgeable coach and just a great man in general.”
Look for senior linebacker Seuma Peleseuma to be the centerpiece. A transfer from Riordan prior to his junior season, he got a late start in 2018 and closed out the schedule as a defensive end.
“Athleticism, toughness, intelligence,” Portela said of the reasons for moving Peleseuma to linebacker. “Seuma … might be the one kid we have on the team that can literally play any position on the field.”
