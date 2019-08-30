Head coach: Rustin Mayorga, 1st year
2018 record: 2-3 PAL Lake, 4-6 overall
2019 season opener: El Camino at San Mateo, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Noel Valdez (jr., QB); Javion Tarusan (sr., WR/DB); Gio Galarza (sr., LB/OL); Chris Smith (sr., DT, G); Justin Vargas (sr., TE/LB)
Key newcomers: Donovan McDowell (jr., TE/LB);; Jovaughn Williams (jr., RB/S); Keoni Maloa (jr., LG/DT)
Outlook: It’s all in the family at El Camino.
Since former head coach Lonnie Beckenhauer, whose career at El Camino spanned three decades, stepped down after the 1999 season, four head coaches have held the reins of the varsity Colts, all four being EC alumni.
Rustin Mayorga — a 2009 graduate whose name is on the EC male athlete of the year blanket — was promoted to head coach this season to spell Archie Junio, who stepped away just prior to summer break for personal reasons.
“I’m definitely excited to come back to my alma mater,” Mayorga said.
The Colts last won an outright league championship as part of the Ocean Division in 2007, when Mayorga was a junior. He actually returned to EC as a coach in 2017 as a varsity assistant, and is serious about changing the football culture at a campus where the sport has never really thrived.
“Fortunately for me, I’ve been there every step of the way,” Mayorga said, “and me and [Junio] were onboard with everything we wanted to run … and how to change the culture.”
EC enjoyed a mini upswing at the end of 2018, finishing the season with two straight wins. That might not sound like much, but the last time El Camino won two straight was in 2013. One of those wins was the gem of the schedule, the season finale rivalry Bell Game. The Colts blew archrival South City out of the water 41-15, marking the first time “The Bell” trophy has resided at EC since 2003.
The junior-varsity Colts enjoyed an even better finish. After losing seven in a row to start the year, the JV squad won its last three games, which just so happens to correlate with the addition of Jovaughn Williams, a transfer from St. Ignatius, who was a game-changer as a two-way player at running back and safety.
“He pretty much helped us win our last three (JV) games last year,” Mayorga said.
Junior quarterback Noel Vargas will helm the pro style offense for the second straight year. He has a good senior target in wide receiver Javion Tarusan, and will count on protection from an offensive line led by incoming 6-2, 240-pound guard Keoni Maloa.
Assistant coach Brian Gonzaga takes over as the defensive coordinator, and has some depth in the back tier of the 4-3 base defense. Linebackers Justin Vargas, a senior, and Donovan McDowell, a junior, are both coming off strong stints as two-year starters at JV.
“I think our defense is going to be really solid,” Mayorga said, who added the strength is at the linebacker position and in the secondary.
“Just because they have a little bit more depth and because they have a little more experience … most of them are going to be three-year and four-year starters,” Mayorga said.
