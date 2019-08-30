Head coach: Jay Oca, 2nd season
2018 record: 3-2 PAL Lake, 6-4 overall
2019 season opener: Lincoln-SF at Capuchino, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Marcelino Kafoa (sr., RB/DB); Sione Kafoa (sr., RB/LB); Isiah Lopez (sr., TE/DL); Isaiah Mendoza (jr., OL/DL); Timothy Bryning (sr., OL/DL); Lorenzo Bullock (sr., WR/DB); Santino Inferrera (sr., QB)
Key newcomer: Jonah Leau (so., OL/DL)
Outlook: If there was one thing to expect during the 2018 season from Capuchino head coach Jay Oca, it was to expect the unexpected.
Onside kicks, fake punts, trick plays. Oca did it all in helping lead the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the Lake Division and a winning overall record of 6-4.
Should opposing teams be on their toes in 2019?
“Even crazier,” Oca said of 2019. “It ain’t no fun if you’re not having fun. We’ll try some fun things.”
Capuchino may have to work a little harder to catch teams off guard. Not because they’ll know what’s coming, but because the Mustangs will have to replace dynamic quarterback Brandon Mailangi, who did it all for the Mustangs the last couple of years.
“[No one] is replacing Brandon,” Oca said. “He's a pretty hard act to follow.”
Santino Inferrera will be put in charge of executing Oca’s fly offense. Inferrera saw minimal duty under center in 2018, including making one start, but Oca is confident Inferrera can handle the job.
“He’s a solid quarterback. He understands the offense. He’s confident in his ability,” Oca said. “There are a lot of little, small nuances being a fly quarterback. … He’s kind of figured all that out.”
The good news for Inferrera is that he won’t be asked to do it alone. He’ll have a pair of experienced running backs in the Kafoa twins — Marcelino and Sione.
“Both were pretty important as far as offense goes (in 2018),” Oca said. “Sione got hurt (last year) which kind of slowed us down offensively. But they’re both healthy and excited to play.”
Returning three offensive lineman will also benefit the Mustangs. Junior Isaiah Mendoza started last year as a sophomore and will anchor the line from his center position. Timothy Bryning saw extensive time last year and is expected to step up in 2019. Isiah Lopez, who also played on the line, will take on a bit of an offensive role this season as he transitions to the tight end spot.
Lorenzo Bullock, an All-Lake performer last year, will serve as Inferrera’s main receiving target.
“We’ll throw the ball as much as we did last year,” Oca said.
All in all, Oca expects the Mustangs to take a step forward in his second year with his system.
“I think everyone understands our system and understands our standards,” Oca said. “There is new life in them. The offseason went great.
“We’re going to do what we do and we expect our guys to execute.”
