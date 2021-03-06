With the start of the abbreviated season one week away, Peninsula Athletic League football made its long-awaited return Friday night as San Mateo hosted a scrimmage with reigning PAL Ocean Division champion Half Moon Bay.
With the PAL cleared to play games just one week prior on Feb. 26, there was plenty of concern about players being prepared to compete at full speed. San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller said he agrees the players aren’t ready.
“That’s why you need to have a scrimmage,” Scheller said.
“We’re behind, I think, just like everybody else,” he said. “There’s a mental prep that you go through when you’re starting the summer and then you get into the fall camp … and this one is: We’re not sure, we’re not sure, we’re not sure — now, go! So, I think we’re all going through that right now.”
Led by junior quarterback Will Moffitt, Half Moon Bay looked as fast as the team that ran the table for a perfect 10-0 regular-season record in 2019. Moffitt scored the first touchdown with a 40-yard dash on a quarterback keeper. It was indicative of a Cougars team, typically a finely tuned gridiron machine, that might not be at peak performance, but has the speed and athleticism to still do its thing.
“We feel like the reason that we’ve had some success lately is we’ve put in the time and the work, and we get the reps,” Holden said. “And to have a lot of that taken away from us, we have to rely a little bit more on athleticism. It’s not in our favor. Repetition, practice — those things are in our favor. And when you give us less time for that, a lot of time athleticism prevails.”
There were no fans allowed in the stands, but that didn’t stop approximately 100 spectators from forming a knothole gang by lining the chain link fence west of the field.
“I am glad they were able to watch,” Scheller said. “We have a good venue for not having spectators. So, I was glad they were able to watch.”
And they got treated to a good taste of rivalry, with the Bearcats and Cougars picking up where they left off in 2019. San Mateo was a formidable squad in its own right last season, finishing 8-2 overall in the regular season, and second place in the PAL Ocean while suffering its only league loss at the hands of Half Moon Bay.
“That’s exactly what we wanted,” Scheller said. “We wanted to be able to be tested. We knew we’d be tested. They’re well coached, they’re tough. And I thought we did pretty well.”
Mateo has a chance to field a pretty fierce defensive front with a pair of 6-3 senior defensive tackles in Shadi Qobti and Spencer Unga. But it was 6-1 junior defensive lineman Soane Kolokihakaufisi who put on a show late Friday, swarming the backfield several times in the fourth quarter and recording a late sack.
While the HMB defensive line is smaller in comparison, they played just as tall, with effective performances from 5-7 Michael Anthony Hamor and 5-7 Todd Damrosch, backed by the always dominant 6-foot middle linebacker Tristan Hofmann.
“I think there was some guys who caused some problems,” Holden said. “We have some smaller, quicker defensive linemen. … I thought they played well. They caused some problems.”
The PAL is set to play an abbreviated six-game regular season with no playoff format.
As of Friday night, Half Moon Bay does not have a rivalry game scheduled with Terra Nova. The “Skull Game” is typically one of the biggest draws of the regular season. But Terra Nova had temporarily canceled its football season, causing Half Moon Bay to defer to a Woodside matchup for rivalry week on April 16.
Terra Nova has since reapplied to play the 2020-21 season, and will field a team. Holden said any chance of the “Skull Game” being played is contingent on finding Woodside a different opponent for April 16.
“But we’re not going to leave them hanging,” Holden said. “But if they can get a game, if they can get another opponent, then we’ve got a chance.”
