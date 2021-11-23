Aragon head football coach Steve Sell has always said if his team is practicing on Thanksgiving Day, it's been a good season.
Translation? If a team is practicing on the November holiday, it means they're playing for a Central Coast Section title.
Sell’s Dons are just one of 10 teams scheduled to practice Thursday as CCS championships in five divisions will be determined Friday and Saturday.
Of those 10 teams, four are from San Mateo County: Serra (vs. St. Francis Division I), Menlo School (vs. Wilcox DII), Sacred Heart Prep (vs. Homestead DIV) and Aragon (vs. St. Francis-Watsonville DV).
And for all the talk over the years about the West Catholic Athletic League being the strongest league in the CCS (at the very least), the PAL can maybe lay claim to the title of second-best league in the CCS.
At least that’s the case in 2021. Three WCAL teams are playing for championships this weekend. In addition to Serra and St. Francis, Sacred Heart Cathedral is in the Division III finals.
Guess which league also has three teams playing for section titles? Yep — the PAL, with a pair of Ocean Division teams (Aragon and Menlo) joining the Bay Division’s SHP.
The Santa Clara Valley Athletic League is also in the mix for the best league outside of the WCAL, with Homestead and Wilcox playing for championships.
While once an afterthought in CCS football circles, the PAL has transformed itself into a major playoff player over the last two decades. Since 2001, a PAL team has won a CCS championship 15 times and has been in the finals another nine times.
***
Given that it’s Thanksgiving week, I figured there’s no better time to thank Daily Journal sports reporter Terry Bernal for his unwavering dedication to San Mateo County sports.
You may (or may not) have noticed my byline hardly appearing in the Daily Journal last week. That’s because I was working the production desk (any errors that appeared in print were my fault and I apologize). But that left Bernal to fend for himself on the sports desk.
And of course he handled it with aplomb. So it should come as no surprise that there was one local reporter who made the trek to Southern California to cover the Hillsdale volleyball team’s quest for a state championship. Bernal left for Santiago Canyon College in Orange County Friday morning. He covered the game that had a 6:30 p.m. start and after filing his story, turned around and headed back to the Peninsula, driving through the night. He hustled back in time for Saturday afternoon’s Bellarmine-Serra CCS football Division I semifinal game and then wrapped up his weekend by covering Sacred Heart Prep’s Nor Cal boys’ water polo championship.
Bernal is an absolute road warrior when it comes to covering San Mateo County sports and his dedication has helped make the Daily Journal sports section your go-to outlet for San Mateo County sports.
I know I don't say it enough but: Thanks Terry.
***
I know it’s not local, but as a Sac State alum I just wanted to shout out my alma mater’s football team. With a 27-7 over UC Davis in the annual “Causeway Classic,” the Hornets captured the Big Sky Conference championship with a perfect 8-0 record.
The win moved the Hornets’ record to 9-2 on the season as they enjoy a No. 8 national ranking in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and begin the playoffs in two weeks.
Sac State football was solid when I was on campus, but the last couple years have enjoyed success not often seen in the state’s capital. The Hornets’ emergence coincides with the arrival of former Cal quarterback Troy Taylor, who before taking the Sac State job, led Folsom High School to national prominence.
Stingers up!
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
