It should come as no surprise that the Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis team is the squad the rest of the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division is chasing. The Bears will be looking for their ninth straight Bay Division crown and have two of the top players in the league to make a run at the crown.
But the rest of the league may be catching up. Carlmont, which finished runner-up to M-A last season, returns its top four singles players. Burlingame and Aragon, which came in third and fourth in 2022, feature two of the top singles players in the league, as well.
In fact, the top four or five singles players in the Bay Division can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in the Central Coast Section.
“It should be interesting,” said Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith.
While M-A returns two of their top singles players from last season, the Bears will be without the graduated Ava Martin, who has ruled the PAL the last three years.
‘[Ellingson and Chow] are head to head,” Sorenson said. “They’re very even. But we don’t have anyone to take [Martin’s] place.”
The Bears were a bit top heavy in 2022, so they’ll need to find success in the doubles spots to keep the rest of the league at bay. As usual, Sorenson said the Bears still have the talent to contend.
“I have a new freshman that I’m high on and we have a couple of other returnees who have made big strides,” Sorenson said. “We have a lot of players who improved a lot.”
Carlmont, whose only losses last season were to M-A, hopes to take that last step and dethrone the Bears in 2023.
The Scots certainly appear to have the talent to challenge with the return of all four starting singles players from 2022: Chloe Khachadourian, Ashwika Narajan and Katherine Zhang, all juniors, and No. 3 singles player, senior Ujala Chauhan.
“[Khachadourian] is a tournament player. She wants to play in college,” Goldsmith said. “She has a nice, all-around game.”
Also returning is sophomore Megan Bence, who starred at doubles in her first year.
All tentative starters, Goldsmith said she won’t set her ladder until after challenge matches are completed.
“No one is ever penciled into anything,” Goldsmith said. “We do challenge matches because it’s the fair thing to do.”
Burlingame returns arguably the best player in the league in senior Mila Mulready, who is still looking to really cement her Panthers legacy. Her freshman year was interrupted by COVID. She went on to win the 2021 PAL individual championship, but did so in a walkover when M-A’s Martin had to pull out of the championship match with illness.
Last year, she missed the tournament because of a college visit.
While Mila Mulready is focused on winning a title, the next generation of Mulreadys is here in the form of freshman Shae Mulready.
“She’s a good, solid player,” said Burlingame head coach Bill Smith. “She should be in our singles lineup.”
Overall, however, it looks like a rebuilding year for the Panthers. Smith said he lost seven of his top 10 players to graduation.
“That’s a big chunk of change to our lineup,” Smith said.
The other two returners, Evelyn Du and Samantha Tom, were both freshmen last season, so they’ll give the Panthers more experience.
Aragon will be looking to vie for one of the top-four spots in the Bay, which would assure the Dons of a spot in the PAL team tournament and a chance to advance to the CCS tournament.
Like Carlmont, Aragon is returning all four of its singles starters from last season, led by junior Varsha Jawadi. She played in the PAL individual final last season and has been one of the top players in the PAL since her freshman season. Joining her are Anna He, Lian Wang and Taylor Lee.
“Hopefully my doubles come through,” said Aragon head coach Dave Owdom. He added he is losing only two seniors from last year’s squad.
Joining the Bay this season is Sequoia, which captured the Ocean Division title with a dominating 13-0 record. Hillsdale and Woodside are also in the Bay this season, while the final spot will be filled by either San Mateo or Half Moon Bay. A PAL coaches meeting Thursday evening determined which team will play in the Bay and which will be in the Ocean.
That decision was not available at press time.
