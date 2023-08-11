Tennis: Aragon Varsha Jawadi

Aragon junior Varsha Jawadi was in the PAL final in 2022.

 Daily Journal sports file

It should come as no surprise that the Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis team is the squad the rest of the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division is chasing. The Bears will be looking for their ninth straight Bay Division crown and have two of the top players in the league to make a run at the crown.

But the rest of the league may be catching up. Carlmont, which finished runner-up to M-A last season, returns its top four singles players. Burlingame and Aragon, which came in third and fourth in 2022, feature two of the top singles players in the league, as well.

