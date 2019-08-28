Fans of the Peninsula Athletic League know San Mateo County’s best football teams play in the Bay Division.
Fifteen years ago, that didn’t matter much to the rest of the Central Coast Section, as other than few teams, the PAL was not highly respected.
That is no longer the case. The 2019 Bay Division could shape up to be one of the strongest divisions in league history, as all six teams in the division qualified for the CCS playoffs in 2018.
The Bay features defending state champion Menlo-Atherton (5-0 Bay, 13-2 overall in 2018); CCS Division IV champs Burlingame (5-0 Ocean, 11-2) and Division V winners King’s Academy (4-1 Ocean, 11-2); CCS Open Division III finalist Sacred Heart Prep (4-1 Bay, 11-2) and a pair of CCS qualifiers in Aragon (2-3 Bay, 2-8) and Terra Nova (3-2 Bay, 8-3).
The Dons won their final two division games last season to finish 2-3 and grab the fourth automatic playoff spot from the Bay Division. There will always be some snickering about a 2-win team making the playoffs, but a look at the Dons’ 2018 schedule explains why. In addition to the gauntlet that is the Bay Division, Aragon’s non-league games were against Aptos (2018 CCS champ), Wilcox (state champ), Palo Alto (Open Division selection) and King’s Academy (CCS champ) and in the first round of CCS, the Dons drew St. Francis (CCS finalist).
“There were, what, five CCS championship games last year. That’s 10 teams in finals. We played seven of those 10 teams (in 2018),” said Aragon head coach Steve Sell. “There was no one (from the Ocean or Lake divisions) in our coaching meeting who said they wanted to play in the Bay.”
Now, with all six teams in the top-25 of the Calpreps.com preseason rankings — one of two official polls the CCS will use to help determine where teams will be slotted for the playoffs — there’s an opportunity for another strong showing, overall, from the best the PAL has to offer.
“We don’t really talk about it, but it’s clear — top to bottom, [not many leagues] can compare,” Sell said. “When you go down the list of all those other leagues, once you get past the top four, five teams, it thins out real fast.”
Menlo-Atherton will keep the PAL in the spotlight throughout the season as one of the best teams in the state. The Bears lost two stud defenders to graduation, but they were so loaded in 2018, they may be even better in 2019. New head coach Steve Papin, who brought Independence-San Jose back to prominence the last few seasons, has a tough act to follow in Atherton, but he couldn’t ask for a better situation from a talent standpoint.
“Being that they’re state champions and their best players were ninth and 10th graders last year, they are definitely the team to beat in the PAL and probably the top 2 to 4 in all of CCS,” said Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos. “They are a big, fast, talented football team.”
After a one-year hiatus in the Ocean Division in 2018, Burlingame is out to prove that the Panthers can sustain the success they started last season when they steamrolled to a Ocean Division and CCS title, beating Carlmont 38-0 in the Division IV final. The Panthers outscored their three CCS opponents 132-19.
Sacred Heart Prep rebounded in the second year under head coach Mark Grieb, finishing behind M-A in the Bay Division standings and advancing to the CCS Open Division III championship, falling to Aptos in a wild 35-34 thriller. The Gators lost their probable starting quarterback to transfer, but 1,000-yard, 14-touchdown running back Tevita Moimoi returns for his senior year to set the tempo.
Like SHP, King’s Academy joined the PAL when the league expanded to the current three-division format to begin the 2008 season. The Knights are back in the Bay and became just the third team — after Sequoia and Hillsdale — to work all the way up to the Bay from the Lake Division. King’s head coach Pete Lavorato, like Grieb, needed two seasons to get the Knights to a CCS final, with the Knights blasting a very good Carmel team, 41-14.
Terra Nova continued its run as the only team to have played in the Bay Division continuously since its inception in 1996 and had one of its better seasons over the last couple of years.
But the Tigers will be under some scrutiny in Pacifica after an acrimonious coaching change. But new head man Jason Piccolotti is from the Bill Gray tree, having played under the legendary coach during his playing career at Oceana. The Piccolotti family runs deep in Pacifica and the new head coach has since carved out his own path as a player and coach.
Aragon went through a rebuild in 2018, but are only one season removed from a PAL runner-up finish and a 10-2 record. But the Dons are the epitome of what makes a successful Bay Division program: the ability to survive a rebuilding season.
“On paper and looking at traditions of schools and how they performed last year, the Bay Division is going to be extremely tough,” Philipopoulos said. “These are all good schools. Every week is going to be a battle.”
