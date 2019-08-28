Head coach: Steve Sell, 20th season
2018 record: 2-3 Bay, 2-8 overall, first round of CCS
2019 season opener: Leland-SJ at Aragon, 7 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Rene Meafua (sr., RB/DB); Daren Randolph (jr., WR/DB); Sam Bolak (jr., OL/DL); Valentino “Beans” Faaumu (jr., FB/LB); Glen Voyles (sr., RB/LB).
Key newcomers: Allen Tanielu (so., RB/DB); Jaiden Liggins (so., OL/DL); Jake Willerup (so., QB); Eduardo Jimenez (sr., OL/LB); David Fononga (so., OL).
Outlook: It could be an exciting couple of years for the Aragon football team. The 2019 Dons are young — but experienced and talented.
A number of this season’s juniors got a lot of playing time and experience last season and a new crop of second-year players is expected to produce in 2019.
“We’ll be starting a few sophomores (this year),” said Aragon head coach Steve Sell. “The way football numbers are going now, if you have a sophomore who is 15 years old who started on a JV team, you have to bring them up (to varsity). The days of playing two years of JV football are gone.”
Sell is hoping he has his quarterback situation sorted out this season as the Dons were exceedingly one-dimensional last year. Without a consistent ability to throw the ball, opposing defenses simply loaded up to stop the run. It will be a growing year under center, however, as sophomore Jake Willerup will lead the Aragon offense.
“When he came out last year as a freshman, I joked and said, ‘I guess I’m sticking around four more years,’” Sell said. “He’s looked very good this summer. He’s still developing, but he can throw the ball well on the run.”
The running game, of course, is Aragon’s bread and butter. And despite losing the bulk of their 2018 rushing leaders to graduation, the Dons usually just reload at the running back position. Rene Meagua and Allen Tanielu are expected to rotate at the fly position, while Valentino “Beans” Faaumu, a standout rugby player, will be a battering ram at the fullback spot.
Sam Bolak, a junior who gained experience last season as a part-time starter, will anchor the offensive line, while senior Eduardo Jimenez and sophomores David Fonoga also expected to see significant time on both sides of the ball.
With so many young players, it could take some time for the Dons to gel. Sell eased up on his non-league schedule this year, in the hopes of giving his team time to build confidence and chemistry.
“[The team is] enthusiastic, once you can convince them they can play varsity football. The vibe is really good. This is one of the better teams we’ve had the last few years in terms of being unselfish,” Sell said. “I’m excited because it’s a young team. I’m excited about some of the skills guys we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.