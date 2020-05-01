Peninsula Athletic League commissioner Terry Stogner managed to get a hold of and finally release the all-league teams from the winter season: basketball, soccer and wrestling.
The lists were unavailable because of the shelter-in-place order.
All told, there were 364 athletes named either first- or second-team or garnered honorable mention.
Choosing the all-league wrestling teams were cut and dry as the top four finishers at the PAL tournament make the team in the various weight classes. Basketball and soccer rely on coaches voting to select the teams. Division champs are allotted the most slots, runners-up the second most, etc. Basketball and soccer teams are predicated on coaches attending the postseason meeting at which time the teams are chosen. If a coach does not go, his players are at the mercy of the other coaches in the room, who will do their best to include at least one player from each team.
The following are some highlights from the various all-league selections:
Girls’ wrestling
The all-league selections were the most interesting of all the teams as there are so many tidbits to flesh out. The most obvious was the domination of the Menlo-Atherton squad, which saw the Bears capture five individual titles, five second-place finishes and 11 others earn honorable mention. In all, M-A was represented in 13 of the 14 weight classes, getting shut out at 162.
The future looks bright for PAL wrestling as there were five freshmen or sophomore champions, with a total of 15 freshmen and nine sophomores earning spots on the all-league team.
Boys’ wrestling
Wrestlers from seven schools — Burlingame, El Camino, Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton, Oceana, San Mateo and Sequoia — winning PAL championships. Half Moon Bay, the tournament team champ, led the way with four individual titles. M-A was next with three, while both Burlingame and Oceana came away with two titles apiece.
Overall, wrestlers from 10 schools made the podium. In addition to the school mentioned above, Capuchino, South City and Terra Nova also had athlete finish in the top four.
Girls’ soccer
In the Bay, league champ Carlmont earned the division’s awards for best offensive players. Kyla Orthbandt garnered Forward of the Year honors and Samantha Phan was named Midfielder of the Year.
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, Woodside appears to one of the teams to beat next season. Angeni Garcia was named Freshman of the Year. Sophomores Ella Fraser and Rachael Mull were named to the second team, while junior Katherine Sheldon was an honorable mention.
The Ocean Division gave out awards to both Striker of the Year (Hillsdale junior Paige Hardman) as well as Forward of the Year (shared by Capuchino sophomore Konstantina Konidaris and South City’s Iliana Sanchez). Division champ Capuchino had eight players on the three teams: three first- and second-team selections, and two honorable mentions.
El Camino dominated the Lake Division selections as the division champ, with Rachelle Vargas claiming Forward of the Year, Andrea Moreno being named Defender of the Year and Kira Motupaka earning Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
Boys’ soccer
Bay Division Forward of the Year, Menlo-Atherton’s Will Demirkol, and Ocean Division Player of the Year, San Mateo’s Djelani Phillips, combined for 25 goals and 16 assists.
But it was Phillips’ teammate Luis Mora, who was named to the Ocean Division first team, that led the PAL in scoring, finishing with 21 goals.
In the Ocean, it was a two-team race — San Mateo and Capuchino — and that is reflected in the all-league teams. The Bearcats had eight players on the three all-league squads, while the Mustangs earned seven nominations.
Girls’ basketball
Looks like the 2020-21 North Division title will go through defending champion Half Moon Bay, as the Cougars are already loaded.
Freshman Alli Dioli was named division MVP and will return with fellow all-league selections: sophomore Abby Kennedy and junior Genevieve Bemonte were named to the first team; freshman Abby Co was selected for the second team, while junior Maya Rippberger was an honorable mention.
In the South Division, Sequoia looks poised to make another run at division crown for the second time in three years, with junior Alexis Jackson being named to the first team, while Caitlin Dulsky and Jacqueline Kurland, also juniors, were second-team selections.
Aragon’s Lydia Manu wrapped up her high school career with the South Division MVP honor.
Boys’ basketball
Like the girls, the Half Moon Bay boys look to be the team to beat again in the PAL North, with a pair of juniors making the first team: Mykola Ediger, who was also division MVP, and Ben McKnight.
In the South, two-time defending and undefeated Menlo-Atherton had three players named to the first team: Justin Anderson, division MVP, and Nick Tripaldi, both seniors, and junior Skyler Thomas.
Fun facts
There were five sets of siblings named to the various teams.
In girls’ basketball, Half Moon Bay’s Alli Dioli was joined by older sister, senior Bella Dioli, who was an honorable mention.
The HMB boys’ team had twins make the all-league team: Mykola Ediger, division MVP, and Sean Ediger, who was honorable mention.
Burlingame’s Uhriches, sophomore Will, was named to the honorable mention squad, while freshman Ava was a first-team selection.
At Oceana, sophomore basketball player Tino Baldassarre was a second-team selection in the North Division, while sister Camella Baldassarre, a senior on the Sharks’ soccer team, was named Lake Division Midfielder of the Year.
And in wrestling, San Mateo’s Jude Sarsour captured the 108-pound PAL championship, while brother Mohammed Sarsour, a junior, was second at 172.
