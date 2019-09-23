Through six games, forward Ryan Paiva already has four multi-goal games, including two hat tricks, for the Cañada College men’s soccer team.
Saturday marked his most prolific performance yet, as the forward out of El Camino led Cañada (4-2-1 overall) back from a two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win at home over Feather River.
Paiva scored three times, starting with a first-half equalizer to tie it at 1-1 in the eighth minute. Then, with the Colts trailing 3-1 at the half, Paiva answered with an unassisted goal in the 60th minute to cut the deficit in half. Cañada’s Saul Cacho followed with an equalizer off assists from Brandon Garcia and Ryota Nakashima in the 65th minute, setting the stage for Paiva’s game-winner.
That came in the 72nd minute when Paiva scored his 11th goal of the season. The game-winner thrust Paiva to the top of the state leaderboard, past Cuyamaca-Rancho San Diego’s Juan Barragan with 10.
A 2019 graduate of El Camino, Paiva only played part of his senior high school season, totaling 10 goals and four assists last year.
“He’s the most talented player with the ball at his feet I ever coach,” EC coach Ken Anderson said via text. “So strong and fast with the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.