The show-time sensibilities of the Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball team showed up big time Thursday night in Redwood City.
The small private school program from Pacifica enjoyed its third straight blowout win in Private School Athletic League North Division play, taking down host Summit Prep 65-24 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula.
With the runaway victory — that included a 29-point second quarter and a fourth-quarter running clock for the Pac Bay Eagles — two of the squad’s star teammates squared off in something of an in-game slam-dunk contest. While 6-7 senior Dwight Bumgarner thundered through for two impressive first-half dunks, it was the one-handed dunk by 6-foot senior Khalil Smith on a transition breakaway that really lit up the Eagles’ bench.
“No dis on Dwight but I feel like I won,” Smith said. “I wanted to dunk so bad, I felt it. I knew the momentum was coming once that ball was on the ground, I just had to pick it up. Dwight did have a couple good couple lobs, [guard Diego Sotto] fed it to him really good. I think was an even little contest, I would say.”
Pacific Bay (3-0 PSAL North, 13-1 overall) earned the opportunity to play flashy, opening up the game on an 8-0 run and never looking back. Smith was nails on the offensive glass in the early going, pulling down three offensive rebounds in the first quarter. He went on to total six points and six rebounds, but did a little bit of everything while also totaling one steal and one blocked shot.
“Khalil is just high energy,” Pacific Bay head coach Mark Bermudez said. “Very active defensively. Always put on to one of the toughest players on the opposing team and really can give them a lot of trouble or shut them down. Then, just with his athleticism, he can get out on the breaks … just getting out and going.”
Summit Prep (2-2, 6-7) had fits trying to run its offense. Two of the Huskies’ regular guards, freshman Sinai Medina and sophomore Brian Fajardo-Hernandez, were both out of action, leaving the team with a shortage of ball handlers. Summit Prep totaled 24 turnovers in the game.
First-year head coach Dave Cairo was coming off one of the most noteworthy wins of his tenure, Summit Prep’s 50-48 victory Tuesday at Kehillah-Palo Alto. It was a game the Huskies almost let slip away, leading by plenty midway through the fourth quarter before a triple-double by Kehillah senior Yotam Saban and three 3-pointers down the stretch cut into Summit Prep’s lead. But the Huskies finished the night with three straight defensive stops and their one-score lead held up.
“We wore out and we weathered the storm and won a close game,” Cairo said of the Kehillah win, “which, for a young team, that’s amazing on the road.”
Pacific Bay, however, never let Summit Prep into the game, holding a double-digit lead from the first quarter on.
Sotto paced all scorers with 14 points, but the usually sharpshooting point guard was out of sorts from downtown Thursday. The Eagles still went on to shoot 45.6% from the floor, but were just 4 of 16 from 3-point land.
The Eagles did enjoy a 3 spree at the end of the first half though. Their last three shots of the half were all from beyond the arc, and all were on target, as Paul Schofield hit a pair of 3s and Josh Montano added one to send Pacific Bay into the locker room with a 43-11 lead.
“More times than not this year we’ve struggled from the outside,” Bermudez said. “So, it’s good to start seeing some of those 3-pointers fall. But I’d just like to see us be balanced a little bit more. … That way if we knock down a few of those shots, they’re not able to double or triple [Bumgarner on the inside], they’ll really have to respect the outside.”
Summit Prep got a strong offensive performance from senior forward William Jessen, who totaled six points and five rebounds. Jessen, a transfer from Carlmont, was playing in just his fourth game with the Huskies. Sophomore forward Christian Rodriguez hit two 3s to score a team-high seven points.
As per the regular PSAL slate, Pacific Bay plays on back-to-back nights this week. Friday’s opponent may be the most anticipated for the Eagles as they host reigning PSAL North champion Nueva School at 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles’ reign of six straight PSAL North championships came to an end last year when they were dethroned by Nueva.
“We felt like we were the top (going into last year) but maybe it was … just all in our heads,” Bumgarner said. “So, this year we’re going in and we feel like they took it from us last year. We’re all seniors and we’re going to try to go out really solid.”
Pacific Bay leads Nueva by one game in the North Division standings after the Mavericks fell Thursday 55-42 to Summit Shasta. Pacific Bay and Summit Shasta remain tied for first place.
