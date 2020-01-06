The Pacific Bay Christian Eagles are still looking to find the consistent stroke of their signature downtown “J.”
With the small Pacifica private school program off to a 10-0 start, just imagine how good the Pacific Bay boys’ basketball team will be when that happens.
The Eagles (10-0 overall) won their 10th straight game to start the year Saturday with a 55-41 victory at home over Harker-San Jose. The 55-point tally is on par for a team that has now averaged 54 points per game this season.
“I am kind of waiting for us to start shooting a percentage I know we are capable of in a game,” Eagles head coach Mark Bermudez said. “But, I tell them, if we play solid defense and keep [opponents] down, we’re going to be in every game.”
Two years ago, when the Eagles enjoyed their last season of outright dominance in the Private School Athletic League North Division — 2017-18 was their fifth straight season going undefeated in PSAL play, and their sixth straight division title — the team averaged 63.5 points per game.
That changed last season though, as did Pacific Bay’s league dominance. Not only did the Eagles settle for second place — with upstart Nueva School of San Mateo running the table in the PSAL North — they saw an epic 73-game winning streak in league games come to an end Jan. 24 against the Mavericks. They went on to lose both matchups with Nueva, and also fell to third-place Summit Shasta of Daly City.
With PSAL play tipping off Tuesday as Pacific Bay hosts Kehillah-Palo Alto, the Eagles are expecting another dogfight for the league title with Nueva (7-4 overall) and Summit Shasta (6-6).
“I think they can go any which way,” Bermudez said. “There’s nothing decided, for sure.”
Saturday’s win over Harker was an example of the shutdown defense Pacific Bay is relying on. Four players shared the game-high with 11 points, including three Eagles: senior center Dwight Bumgarner, senior forward Taran Andrews and senior guard Diego Sotto. Harker junior Arjun Virmani also scored 11.
It was the frontcourt defense of senior guard Khalil Smith that set the tone though as Pacific Bay held a 38-33 lead after the third quarter before 3-pointers from Andrews and senior guard Phillip Schofield started splashing down to carry the Eagles on a 17-8 run in the fourth.
“The fourth quarter was more of what we do,” Bermudez said. “Strong defense, making it tough for them to score. We were taking care of the ball, making less turnovers, and then we just started executing at the offensive end.”
Bermudez has reason to be optimistic the shooting will improve. Sotto, a vigilant point guard who is keen, sometimes to a fault, to share the ball, didn’t score any points in the first half Saturday.
“He’s very talented, very quick,” Bermudez said. “He’s by far our catalyst … but sometimes I do have to tell him: ‘It’s OK to kind of take over right now.’”
But both versions of Sotto have led Pacific Bay in the team’s two most noteworthy wins of the year to date.
Pacific Bay grinded out a 45-40 win at Pinewood-Los Altos Hills Dec. 12, marking just second time in program history the Eagles have defeated the Panthers, and the first time they celebrated a win at Pinewood. Bumgarner shined in the post as the 6-7 center went for a team-high 14 points. Sotto settled for just five points.
Then the Eagles ran the table with three straight wins in the PSAL-PAL Challenge, including a 40-35 triumph Dec. 14 over San Mateo. Sotto knocked down three 3s in the contest while going for a game-high 20 points. It is the Bearcats’ only loss in 11 games and their lowest point total while averaging 58.8 points per game this season.
“Our biggest consistent strength has been defense, particularly half-court defense,” Bermudez said. “Our team plays overall disciplined, tough half-court defense … and we make it difficult for other teams to score. So, we stay in every game.”
With nine seniors on this year’s varsity roster — last year the Eagles carried no seniors — this season Bermudez is focused less on a division title, looking instead toward a run in the CCS playoffs. Pacific Christian is still looking to hang its first CCS championship banner in its cozy Pacifica gymnasium. The Eagles have reached the CCS Division V championship game just one time, falling to Pinewood in 2013 during the Panthers’ four-peat run from 2011-14.
“One of our goals along the way would be to hang another [PSAL] banner of course,” Bermudez said. “But the goal this year would be to try and make a deep run in CCS and try to go for Nor Cal.”
