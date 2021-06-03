If your job was making you physically sick, would you stick around? The big news over the weekend was the No. 2 tennis player in the world, Naomi Osaka, withdrawing from the French Open as a way to care for her mental health. She had announced in the days leading to the second major of the season that she would not be doing any press conferences, citing depression and anxiety as reasons.
Tournament organizers threatened and then fined her and indicated it was willing to default her if she continued to refuse speaking with the media. The organizers of the other major tournaments — Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open — issued statements backing the French Open and its insistence on media appearances. At that point, Osaka decided to withdraw from the tournament: one, to not take attention away from the event and two, to take care of her mental well-being.
Kudos to her for making that bold decision. If you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle, not putting yourself in adverse situations is a great way to go about it. If playing the French Open was having adverse effect on her health, than she should be applauded for stepping away.
Osaka is no different than millions of people who struggle with mental health issues and any other myriad of chronic problems. For some, it may be weight. Others may struggle with ongoing joint pain.
Sometimes these things can be treated with medication. Sometimes you have to alter your lifestyle.
Sometimes it means walking away. For the No. 2 tennis player in the world, who has won four majors at the age of 23, has ascended to the top of the sport and made millions of dollars, walking away from a paycheck is a lot easier than a normal person, who does not have the same fat bank account.
Ultimately, however, this isn’t about money. It’s about people making their voices heard over their health concerns. Athletes like Osaka — and the NBA’s Kevin Love or former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall — are speaking for those who are a simple cog in the machine. Multi-millionaires taking multi-billionaires to task about mental health may pay off down the line. Organizations and businesses need to take into account the mental health of their employees and giving them the necessary time to treat it — whether in a cubicle farm or in front of millions of people on a tennis court.
Osaka, as I understand it, is willing to work with tournament organizers to try to come to compromise on her media obligations. Maybe she does a pre-tournament interview and a post-match interview after a loss or winning the title? Maybe just check in before and after matches to see how she feels before forcing her before the media?
If a compromise can’t be found? Osaka can simply walk away from professional tournament tennis. Notice I didn’t say, “walk away from the game.” There are a lot of ways to stay involved in the game without being a tournament player. Maybe she gets into youth coaching. Maybe she opens and runs a training academy; becomes an official.
Maybe she becomes part of the media.
If nothing else, Osaka’s story should help forward the conversation about mental health and the work place. Just because you’re a multi-millionaire doesn’t mean you can’t have real-life health concerns.
OK, now we’re really getting into a weird part of the season. In the old days, the only thing left on the high school sports calendar was the state track meet.
In 2021, however, there are still three weeks left on the Central Coast Section docket, and boys’ golf, basketball, baseball, softball and track will finish the season with a flourish.
The seeding meeting for boys’ and girls’ basketball was held Wednesday, with first-round game being played Friday and quarterfinal games, in some brackets, Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to conclude Friday, June 11 (Open Division) and Saturday, June 12 (Divisions 1-5).
The CCS track and field trials will be held at Soquel High School Saturday and the finals June 12 at the same venue.
Sunday, softball coaches, league reps and CCS officials will meet to seed their playoff brackets, with playoff games beginning Monday.
Baseball will get a bit of a reprieve. According to the CCS calendar, baseball doesn’t begin until next Saturday, June 12, with championship games scheduled for later the following week.
Like everything else for the last 15 months, this is all subject to change.
