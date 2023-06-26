The 2023 Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games opened Friday night with a parade of athletes, festivities, guest speakers, entertainment, and the conclusion of the region-wide Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Summer Games, continuing through Sunday, showcase the talent, determination, and joy of the Special Olympics community of northern California. Founded in 1968, it provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The annual Summer Games is the largest local competition and features thousands of athletes and coaches. Participants compete in swimming, track and field, bocce, and tennis.
The opening ceremony was co-emceed by Kyla Grogan from KRON 4 and Kim Hing, a Special Olympics athlete leader, accompanied by an American Sign Language interpreter.
It was an evening that celebrated doing something special, starting with a parade of athletes and coaches from 31 northern California counties walking through a law enforcement “wall of honor” -- two rows of officers -- who greeted and high-fived them.
Hundreds of officers from across Northern California escorted the Special Olympics torch -- the Flame of Hope -- through local communities in a relay to the Summer Games in Santa Clara.
The last leg was run by Jodi Williams, a San Jose police lieutenant, who also participated in the Final Leg Torch Run in Berlin at the World Games last week.
The stadium was alive with encouraging and proud cheers from the audience.
Susan Ellenberg, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, welcomed the crowd and praised the athletes as vibrant examples of inclusion. The competition will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Santa Clara University and Cupertino High School.
“At Special Olympics, we celebrate people of all abilities and backgrounds,” said David Solo, CEO and president of Special Olympics Northern California, “no matter what you look like, no matter what you sound like, or no matter how you communicate, we don’t really care.”
Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49er Bryant Young, the keynote speaker, said he wanted to be a source of encouragement to the athletes.
“What if we redefined success?” he said. “What if success isn’t just about the final destination, but the resilience we exhibit -- loving others well, the lessons we learn and the character we build while navigating our journey.”
The ceremony featured a performance by Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno, joined by Lacey Schwimmer of Dancing with the Stars, and had the athletes and the coaches on their feet dancing.
