The 2023 Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games opened Friday night with a parade of athletes, festivities, guest speakers, entertainment, and the conclusion of the region-wide Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Summer Games, continuing through Sunday, showcase the talent, determination, and joy of the Special Olympics community of northern California. Founded in 1968, it provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

