With the sports world slowly and cautiously coming out of its pandemic hibernation, I think we’re finding out that certain standards and protocol are being implemented.
Testing for players, team personnel and officials. No fans in the stands. As much social distancing as possible on sidelines and benches.
But when it comes to the return of high school sports, it appears it’s going to be a lot more nuanced as there is not necessarily a one-size-fits-all solution for all sports. In an interview with Steve Sell, Aragon football coach, athletic director and Central Coast Section vice president, he mentioned the three “types” of sports: Open, semi-open and closed.
Sell broke it down in the simplest terms. “Open sports” are those in which players are physically guarding each other in a constantly changing environment — football, basketball, water polo and lacrosse, for example.
A “semi-open sport” would be those where you have some control and manipulation of the opponent — think volleyball, baseball, softball and tennis.
“Closed sports” are those where athletes perform independently of fellow competitors — those sports would include cross country, swimming, golf and track and field.
As things stand right now, those “closed sports” would have the best chances of happening. With a couple modifications, swimming, cross country and track races could be contested with proper social distancing effects in place. It might take longer to complete a meet, but it would be the best way to ensure the safest conditions.
“Semi-open” sports would be second on the list and we’ll probably find out in about a week if a youth baseball tournament in Missouri this past weekend was a success or not. Tournament organizers implemented a number of safety requirements — no high fives, limited number of people in dugouts, umpire calling balls and strikes from behind the pitcher. By all reports, the weekend went off without a hitch and nearly everyone obeyed and adhered to the social distancing guidelines.
“If they wouldn’t have, we could’ve looked really bad,” tournament director Rob Worstenholm told USA Today Sports.
The jury is still out on that, however. We’ll see if any COVID-19 cases are eventually traced back to that tournament. But it did show that games can be played with some modifications.
There can never be any modifications to “open sports,” however. Just the very nature of the games of football and basketball, in particular, means players are in very close proximity to one another, with bodies banging, and the exchanging of sweat and other bodily fluids. Those open sports are most at risk because unless social distancing protocol is eliminated, it’s going to be hard to justify bringing those sports back immediately.
The College of San Mateo, in conjunction with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, will be re-opening the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course for public use, beginning Tuesday or Wednesday.
Andreas Wolf, CSM athletic director, said he will be delivering COVID-19 signs to SFPUC to be installed around the course and that all county health requirements will be in effect. The course will be open from sunrise to sunset. All other course rules still apply, as well.
Maria Sell, a 2019 Aragon graduate playing water polo for the Connecticut College Camels, was an Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division III All-American honorable mention.
A freshman utility player, Sell was the Camels’ co-leading goal scorer with five goals in three games before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Ryan Higgins, a sophomore utility player/designated hitter at Fresno State, was named to the All-Mountain West first team for the Fresno State baseball team.
Higgins, an Atherton resident and a 2018 graduate of St. Francis, was batting .350 and led the Bulldogs in at-bats (60), hits (21) and doubles (7).
