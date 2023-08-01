Jack Lanham was busy looking toward the next chapter of his life since graduating from Sequoia High School in the spring. The three-year varsity baseball player was busy staying sharp, using the summer to train as he readies to continue his career on the NCAA Division III diamond in Oregon at Willamette University.
Then two weeks ago, Lanham received a text from Sequoia head baseball coach Mike Doyle. With the new Birdman Bats Summer Series — a local 15-and-under league that has supplanted the Colt League on the Peninsula — heading into its July 26 postseason opener, Doyle had a problem. With the Central Coast Section dead period starting last week, prohibiting high school coaches from communicating with students for a two-week stretch, and a Birdman Bats roster full of current and incoming Sequoia players, Doyle had to step away from managing the Cherokees team he had helmed all summer.
The solution to his problem was Lanham, who despite having no previous coaching experience, took over the Cherokees and coached them to three straight playoff wins, including Sunday’s 11-2 victory over Starting Line Up in the inaugural Birdman Bats Series championship game.
“I’ve actually been away, training, and getting ready for my (college) season,” Lanham said. “When Coach Doyle texted me, I said I’d be happy for the opportunity to coach with guys I’ve gotten to know over the years.”
As a three-year varsity player at Sequoia, Lanham’s place in the varsity program’s history will long be commemorated as part of the 2021 Central Coast Section Division II championship team, just the second CCS title in program history, and the first since 1994. It also happened to be Doyle’s first year managing the Ravens.
Lanham’s role during the 2021 postseason run was critical. As a sophomore, he was one of just two underclassmen on a loaded roster that included two-way standout Dillon Goetz, slugging first baseman Ben Singler and savvy catcher JP Boyle, among others. But not only did Lanham bat .380 at the plate, while crafting a 2-0 record with a 1.97 ERA in 12 appearances on the mound, he recorded two hits in the CCS opener — both in the same seven-run seventh inning of the Ravens’ 9-6 comeback victory over Capuchino — as the No. 8-seed Ravens stunned the top-seed Mustangs at San Bruno Park.
Sequoia’s seventh-inning explosion is only half the story though. Lanham’s two hits were part of a redemption arc, after a critical moment earlier in the game. In the fourth inning, Capuchino had two on with two outs when a grounder to Lanham at third base turned into a footrace to the bag, with the Cap base runner Cesar Ceron hustling in just ahead of Lanham’s attempt at a force play. Cap went on to score five runs in the inning.
Lanham wore it hard but persevered, not only helping fuel Sequoia’s improbable comeback, but also fielding the final out in the Ravens’ first of three playoff wins.
So, as Doyle was readying to take his leave of the Cherokees this summer, he used the chance to preach the story of Lanham’s perseverance to his dugout, one full of the next generation of Sequoia baseball players. And with Doyle strategizing for three potential playoff games the Cherokees would have to play without him, Lanham was the first guy he thought of as a replacement.
If nothing else, it was a way for Lanham to make up for lost time. While Lanham was in Sequoia’s dugout throughout his senior season, he only played in two games, exiting due to an arm injury following a Feb. 23 home game against El Camino the first week of the season.
“My last season of being injured was kind of the best experience of coaching, but it really wasn’t coaching,” Lanham said. “Just being a guy in the dugout.”
Lanham did go out with a bang in his final Sequoia game. He reached base once via walk, then proceeded to swipe two straight bags, stealing second and third base. Then, with Doyle coaching third base, Lanham got the steal sign again. He just missed swiping home, getting called out on a bang-bang play at the plate.
“People around home plate thought he was safe,” Doyle said, “but the umpire called him out.”
Despite the injury, Lanham didn’t any of Sequoia’s 27 games. And while the Ravens went on to fall in the first round of the CCS Division IV playoffs with a 4-3 loss at Palma, Lanham again got a redemption arc, this time managing the Cherokees — a team that included two players, Morgan Winfield and Dylan Karmin, he’d played with at Sequoia in the spring — to a Birdman Bats Series championship.
“What a fitting way for him to go out,” Doyle said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.